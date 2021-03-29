« previous post |

Jonah Markowitz, "Remote Work Is Here to Stay. Manhattan May Never Be the Same.", NYT 3/29/2021:

“I could find few people, including myself, who think we are going to go back to the way it was,” said Joseph J. Palermo, the firm’s chief operating officer.

Matt Hutson, who sent in the link, wrote:

Presumably he meant: "I could find few people, not including myself, who think we are going to go back to the way it was.”

Or: "I could find many people, including myself, who don’t think we are going to go back to the way it was.”

I'm not sure about this. I agree, it's clear that the writer meant to include himself in the majority group who don't think we're going back to the way it was. But if this is a mistake, it's a common one — though of course many negation-related mistakes are common.

When few people refers to a small set with some affirmatively stated property, there's no problem including someone in that set, e.g. "They showed it to a few people, including myself."

But a problem arises when we want to include someone in an explicitly empty set, e.g.

[link] No one, including myself, knows that he has hands. No one, including myself, knows anything at all about the external world.

What's meant here is that I (allegedly) share with everyone else the property of not knowing certain things. But it's perhaps problematic to express that with a phrasing that seems to include me in the null set. (Read the article to see why the intended meaning, including the writer in the universal set rather than the null set, is not as epistemically ridiculous as it seems.)

But here's an Op-Ed writer who explicitly argues for "No one, including myself, is safe" as the right way to answer a question about "How to include the speaker in the sentence 'No one is safe'".

The sentence that bothered Matt involves a different but related problem. A phrase like "few people" is implicitly negative (= "not many people" = "most people … NOT"), as shown by its licensing of negative polarity items like any or ever:

[link] And speaking of facts, another lesson Lindahl mentions is the importance of acting quickly once the facts are clear. His example: the Asian economic crisis that began in mid-1997 with the collapse of Thailand's currency. "Very few people, including myself, had any sort of expectation that would come."

[link] What I find interesting about this and numerous other studies is the reference to the sterile conk as the fruiting body. It is not! Very few people, including myself, have ever seen these ubiquitous bodies.

If I say that "Most people, including me, don't own any gold coins", it's clear that I'm including myself in the no-gold-coins crowd. (And never mind the me/myself issue for now.)

If I say that "A few people, including me, own gold coins", I'm clearly claiming the opposite, namely that I'm one of the gold-owning few. (False, as it happens.)

But leave out the initial indefinite article, and things get murky.

If I say "Few people, including me, own coin coins", which group am I claiming to belong to? It's clear that many people, including the author of the NYT article, think that I'm claiming membership in the set to which the implicit negation attaches.

Personally, the construction gives me a sort of Escher Sentence vibe.

