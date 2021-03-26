« previous post |

From a recent spam email:





Is that an eggcorn for "rear view mirror"? That phrase is mentioned in a forum post at the Eggcorn Database, and there are definitely examples Out There, e.g.

[link] Someone once told me: before you look forward, you should always take a look back…and make sure nothing is gonna bite you in the ass! (They also said you should spend most of your time looking through the windshield and not the review mirror, but hey…it's my blog post).

[link] This is not a job for the review mirror! Take your time in your mirror at home and apply neatly. Apply the lipstick to the center of your lip and then use a lip brush to smooth out to the nude liner.

[link] Our hood ornaments fit on most big rigs and some medium and light duty vehicles. […] Make a statement about your vehicle to the people looking in their review mirror.

Or was it a conscious play on words? There's a book of poetry called The Review Mirror, which "seeks to understand life as it is reflected within shards of broken glass and mirrors that have changed one's memories", and starts like this:

Or is "review mirror" actually a thing — that is, a phrase conventionally used for something different from a "rear view mirror"? I've never heard of it, and I can't find any evidence of it on line.

Permalink