From a recent spam email:
Is that an eggcorn for "rear view mirror"? That phrase is mentioned in a forum post at the Eggcorn Database, and there are definitely examples Out There, e.g.
[link] Someone once told me: before you look forward, you should always take a look back…and make sure nothing is gonna bite you in the ass! (They also said you should spend most of your time looking through the windshield and not the review mirror, but hey…it's my blog post).
[link] This is not a job for the review mirror! Take your time in your mirror at home and apply neatly. Apply the lipstick to the center of your lip and then use a lip brush to smooth out to the nude liner.
[link] Our hood ornaments fit on most big rigs and some medium and light duty vehicles. […] Make a statement about your vehicle to the people looking in their review mirror.
Or was it a conscious play on words? There's a book of poetry called The Review Mirror, which "seeks to understand life as it is reflected within shards of broken glass and mirrors that have changed one's memories", and starts like this:
Or is "review mirror" actually a thing — that is, a phrase conventionally used for something different from a "rear view mirror"? I've never heard of it, and I can't find any evidence of it on line.
Jamie said,
March 26, 2021 @ 5:28 am
The words sound completely different in my dialect of English, but there may be some where they are nearly indistinguishable, leading to an eggcorn.
Some could be autocorrects; for example, when I type "rerview" it gets corrected to "review".
Philip Taylor said,
March 26, 2021 @ 5:35 am
Here is an almost identical phrase, and here at least it is clearly an egg-corn.
On finding the link via Google, I initially thought that it was from the luxury car manufacturer 'Lexus' but it turns out to be from Lexington, tho' which Lexington is somewhat unclear …
Cervantes said,
March 26, 2021 @ 6:48 am
Well, that would be approximately the pronunciation in Boston, although the wrong syllable is stressed.
Andrew Taylor said,
March 26, 2021 @ 7:37 am
The Eggcorn Forum has another variant: the Rear-of-you Mirror.
@Philip T: strange that they can't be consistent between the headline and the body. (Or is that what you mean by "clearly an eggcorn"?)