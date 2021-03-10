« previous post | next post »

Averaging works for numbers, but maybe not for combining third person and first person to get second person?

Kelly Robinson gives it a try — "Dr Seuss 'cancelled'? There’s nothing new about cutting racism from children’s books", The Guardian 3/9/2021 [emphasis added]:

The Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew series, which debuted in 1927 and 1930 respectively, were originally packed with unflattering portraits of ethnic villains, who were “swarthy”, “hook-nosed”, or “dark, and rather stupid looking”. In The Hardy Boys’ Hidden Harbor Mystery, the criminal exploits are executed by Luke Jones, a Black man who wears stolen diamond rings, speaks in a heavy dialect and refers to himself in the second person: “Luke Jones don’t stand for no nonsense from white folks! Ah pays mah fare, an’ Ah puts mah shoes where Ah please.” Meanwhile, Nancy Drew solved The Mystery at Lilac Inn by means of racial profiling: spotting a “dark-complexioned” girl at an upscale dress shop, Nancy notes: “Surely a girl in her circumstances cannot afford to buy dresses at such a place as this.”

Bob Ladd sent around a link to the story, suggesting that person might be joining passive as a grammatical term used for something loosely associated with its traditional meaning. Credit goes to John Joseph for suggesting the role of averaging. ("One sentence is in the third person, and the other is in the first person, so actually, following typical Guardian logic, that does average out to second person.")

The obligatory screenshot:

Permalink