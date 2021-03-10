Averaging grammatical persons?
Averaging works for numbers, but maybe not for combining third person and first person to get second person?
Kelly Robinson gives it a try — "Dr Seuss 'cancelled'? There’s nothing new about cutting racism from children’s books", The Guardian 3/9/2021 [emphasis added]:
The Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew series, which debuted in 1927 and 1930 respectively, were originally packed with unflattering portraits of ethnic villains, who were “swarthy”, “hook-nosed”, or “dark, and rather stupid looking”. In The Hardy Boys’ Hidden Harbor Mystery, the criminal exploits are executed by Luke Jones, a Black man who wears stolen diamond rings, speaks in a heavy dialect and refers to himself in the second person: “Luke Jones don’t stand for no nonsense from white folks! Ah pays mah fare, an’ Ah puts mah shoes where Ah please.” Meanwhile, Nancy Drew solved The Mystery at Lilac Inn by means of racial profiling: spotting a “dark-complexioned” girl at an upscale dress shop, Nancy notes: “Surely a girl in her circumstances cannot afford to buy dresses at such a place as this.”
Bob Ladd sent around a link to the story, suggesting that person might be joining passive as a grammatical term used for something loosely associated with its traditional meaning. Credit goes to John Joseph for suggesting the role of averaging. ("One sentence is in the third person, and the other is in the first person, so actually, following typical Guardian logic, that does average out to second person.")
The obligatory screenshot:
David Morris said,
March 10, 2021 @ 6:55 am
Referring to myself in the second person, you like this post!
Phil Woodford said,
March 10, 2021 @ 7:05 am
Call me old-fashioned, but this is really embarrassing stuff for a paper like The Guardian.
Cervantes said,
March 10, 2021 @ 7:57 am
That doesn't seem correct. The first time he refers to himself by his proper name. Is that really third person? If I address an interlocutor by their proper name, that is if anything second person. If I refer to myself by my proper name, by the same logic that would be first person. In "I am Spartacus," Spartacus is not third person. If he said "Luke Jone puts his shoes where he pleases" then "his" would be third person, but he doesn't use any pronouns in the sentence where he refers to himself by his name.
Twill said,
March 10, 2021 @ 8:21 am
@Cervantes "Spartacus" is the predicate in "I am Spartacus", so we can't adduce much from it in that respect. We can see from the conjugation of "Luke Jones *puts*…", however, that proper names are indeed (grammatically, if not semantically) third-person.
Guy said,
March 10, 2021 @ 8:31 am
@Cervantes
Although you might address someone by their name in a manner that would get a vocative case in languages with such cases. I think it would be unusual, fairly marked, to refer to someone that way for a reference that is in, say, subject position or otherwise more syntactically integrated. The argument for calling such references third person is strengthened by observing that third person pronouns are a natural choice for anaphora with such uses:
“Nobody meets with John Smith without making an appointment with him” seems to me the natural choice of pronoun even if “John Smith” is the speaker or interlocutor.
Jerry Friedman said,
March 10, 2021 @ 10:19 am
Anyway, though fiction writers frequently mock people who refer to themselves in the third person, is or was that a stereotype of black people? If not, I don't see it as evidence of racism. It would be racist if a book implied that black people who don't stand for nonsense from white people and who think they have a right to sit where they want are typically criminals, and it seems quite possible that the book does imply that.