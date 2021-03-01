Stream of conscience

March 1, 2021 @ 7:32 am · Filed by under Eggcorns

The Eggcorn Database has a note about "steam of consciousness", which is more likely to be a typo rather than an autocorrect error or a genuine eggcorn — but is also more poetically apt.

"Stream of conscience" has been self-consciously used as the title for a podcast as well as for a thriller and a Twitch fund-raising group, among other things.

"Steam of consciousness" has been self-consciously used for a radio program, a steam-powered kinetic skull sculpture, the title of a book review in Science Magazine, and so on.

Of course there are plenty of unwitting exemplars of both phrases Out There.

