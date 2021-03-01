« previous post |

Trump lost the election FYI. Side note this speech is boring. We can’t win the presidency with this boring, low energy, stream of conscience, weak, has been, choke artist. Just my .02 — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) February 28, 2021





The Eggcorn Database has a note about "steam of consciousness", which is more likely to be a typo rather than an autocorrect error or a genuine eggcorn — but is also more poetically apt.

"Stream of conscience" has been self-consciously used as the title for a podcast as well as for a thriller and a Twitch fund-raising group, among other things.

"Steam of consciousness" has been self-consciously used for a radio program, a steam-powered kinetic skull sculpture, the title of a book review in Science Magazine, and so on.

Of course there are plenty of unwitting exemplars of both phrases Out There.

