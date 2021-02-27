« previous post |

"Italia's Got Talent, il fischio polifonico di Avio incanta i giudici: il tributo a Morricone vale il bis", La Repubblica 2/25/2021



Bob Ladd, who send the link, wrote:

It looks to me like he was producing the whistle aperture in his throat somehow and modifying the pitch by manipulating the size/shape of the oral cavity between the whistle and the outside world – I don't know if that makes any acoustic sense, but he's clearly not producing the whistle through a rounded aperture at his lips.

The mechanisms that Bob suggests make physical sense, though where in his vocal tract the performer generates the whistle is not clear. (Except that it's not the lips…) For background, see Christine Shadle, "Experiments on the acoustics of whistling", The Physics Teacher 1998:

The most common whistle is produced by blowing air out through tightly rounded lips, but it is possible to whistle while inhaling, or to form a constriction by pushing the tongue against the roof of the mouth. The amount of air flowing and the size of the constriction together help determine whether a whistle will actually sound. […]

Whistle-like sounds can be produced by mechanical systems with a number of different geometries. The basic requirements are threefold: there must be an obstruction in the path of a jet of air; the flowspeed (relative to the dimensions of the jet and any objects in its path) must be in an unstable range so that any perturbations in the smooth flow of the jet increase in size; and finally, there must be a feedback path by which specific frequencies of such perturbations are emphasized. […]

Sounds produced in this way are grouped into different classes by the type of feedback mechanism and geometrical configuration. Many wind instruments sound by means of an edge tone, where the obstruction is a reed (e.g., some organ pipes or any reed instrument) or an edge of the instrument (as in the flute, or at the mouth of a bottle). A teakettle, by contrast, has holes in two parallel plates. The first hole creates a high speed jet of air which produces a whistle when it is forced through the second hole, if the flowspeed and hole diameter cause the jet to be in the unstable range. Any whistle produced by this type of geometry is referred to as a hole tone. A tone known as Aeolian occurs when air flows past a cylinder, again for the right combination of flow velocity and cylinder diameter. The oscillations of the air in the wake of the cylinder apply forces in alternate directions to the cylinder. Aeolian tones can be heard when the wind blows through porch railings or pine tree branches; the same mechanism was at work in the Tacoma bridge disaster.

Although the Italian papers (and the YouTube posting) carry on about "polyphonic" whistling, in fact there's nothing polyphonic about the recording in question. Here's a spectrographic display of one phrase:

Perhaps they're using polifonico/polyphonic to mean "melodic"?

The quality is striking enough that I'm tempted to suspect some kind of fakery — a playback device actually producing the tune, while the performer mimes appropriate mouth movements? I hope not. But maybe Italia's Got Talent can engage Chris Shadle to investigate the mechanisms.

