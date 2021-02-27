« previous post |

A colleague pointed me to Terje Holmlund et al., "Applying speech technologies to assess verbal memory in patients with serious mental illness", NPJ digital medicine 2020:

Verbal memory deficits are some of the most profound neurocognitive deficits associated with schizophrenia and serious mental illness in general. As yet, their measurement in clinical settings is limited to traditional tests that allow for limited administrations and require substantial resources to deploy and score. Therefore, we developed a digital ambulatory verbal memory test with automated scoring, and repeated self-administration via smart devices. One hundred and four adults participated, comprising 25 patients with serious mental illness and 79 healthy volunteers. The study design was successful with high quality speech recordings produced to 92% of prompts (Patients: 86%, Healthy: 96%). The story recalls were both transcribed and scored by humans, and scores generated using natural language processing on transcriptions were comparable to human ratings (R = 0.83, within the range of human-to-human correlations of R = 0.73–0.89). A fully automated approach that scored transcripts generated by automatic speech recognition produced comparable and accurate scores (R = 0.82), with very high correlation to scores derived from human transcripts (R = 0.99). This study demonstrates the viability of leveraging speech technologies to facilitate the frequent assessment of verbal memory for clinical monitoring purposes in psychiatry.

This is great work, but over-interpretation of such results is likely to be a problem. At this stage in the development of the technologies, experimenting with with speech-to-text in such applications is a very good idea, but relying on it without accurate human-corrected transcripts is a very bad idea.

There are serious potential problems in four areas:

Diarization — current state-of-the-art for "who spoke when" remains problematic. Disfluencies — all of the standard systems ignore them. Languages — performance across languages and varieties varies greatly, and in many cases is zero. Equity — performance is highly variable on different speakers of different dialects/varieties, different ages and backgrounds, different vocal characteristics, different recoding contexts, etc.

In addition, the technology is changing rapidly, and the APIs are changing with it, so that the results in a few years, in general or even from the same recordings, will be radically different from the results today.

The consequence of all this is that reliance on ASR transcripts, aside from degraded performance in general, will produce results that include serious uncontrolled covariates for race, age, gender, and educational background, among other things. And these effects will be radically unstable over time as the technologies change.

A better approach, in my opinion, is to use ASR input to make human transcription faster — into the range of 1x to 3x transcriber time depending on the quality of the ASR — and then to use the human transcripts to improve the ASR by way of better-adapted language modeling. And this needs to happen in the context of very large-scale studies, covering hundreds of thousands of subjects.

This will also let us estimate the size and effect of the cited problems, as time goes on.

How does the Holmlund et al. study match up with my objections?

In the first place, they compared the results with ASR transcripts to those with human transcripts, which is the right thing to do.

And in their application, diarization doesn't matter much, since they aim to record only the subjects. But some readers may not recognize that this can become a serious problem in analyzing interviews or conversations — diarization failure is one of many problems that sank IBM's ambitious plans to apply (the speech aspects of) its Watson technologies in clinical applications.

Disfluencies don't enter the picture here, since (as far as I can tell) their analysis (of human as well as automatic transcriptions) ignored them — but if so, this was a mistake, since several experiments (including a forthcoming study of schizophrenic patients) show significant diagnostic value in the number, type, and distribution of disfluencies.

As for languages and varieties, they report:

The participant sample comprised 104 adults. Twenty-five patients were recruited from a group home facility in the Southeastern US (Mean age = 49.7 years; SD = 10.4 years, 52.2% female). The patients all met U.S. federal definitions of serious mental illness […] Two-thirds of the patients met the criteria for schizophrenia (N = 16), and the remaining major depressive disorder (N = 8) and bipolar disorder (N = 1). […] The other participants (N = 79) were undergraduate students at Louisiana State University presumed to be healthy (henceforth termed ‘healthy participants’; mean age = 21.7 years; SD = 1.4 years, 62% female).

So how do we know that the test is measuring "verbal memory deficits" and not age, life circumstances, and test-taking environment? Obviously, there's a large literature on story-recall tests suggesting that they measure clinically-relevant "verbal memory deficits" — as well as other things. But if tests of this kind are to be used in serious clinical screening or monitoring applications, the many other factors would need to be taken into account. (In fact, I do believe that such measures of "verbal memory" will differ for people with "severe mental illness" of various kinds — but they will also differ as a function of many clinically-irrelevant social, cultural, economic and contextual factors.)

And one of those factors is highlighted in their report:

Automatic speech recognition performed using the latest Google’s speech-to-text service produced an overall word error rate of 23.3%, with lower error rates in healthy participants (17.1%) compared to patients (43.7%; see Fig. ​Fig.2,2, panel a). This high error rate is likely due to the fact that the Google language model was trained on general language rather than the language specific to our task. Even so, the predictions of a combined feature model based on transcriptions from the generic ASR procedure correlated surprisingly well with human ratings at R = 0.80 (range 0.74–0.88 across five folds). The robustness of such models in the context of high word error rates has been demonstrated in other domains and is attributable to errors being made mostly on non-essential words, with the arguably more important common type words generally being transcribed correctly.

Another conclusion might be that their classification methods worked well, in this case, because of the enormous differences between their patient population (mean age 50; institutionalized for "serious mental illness"; education from 7 to 16 years, mean 12) and their healthy controls (mean age 22; currently enrolled in college).

When we start testing the population at large using "digital biomarkers" of this general kind, then many important covariates are going to show up, marking age, gender, race, ethnicity, educational background, and so on. If these are not controlled for, the diagnostic evaluations for different subpopulations are going to be systematically different, in ways that will violate elementary considerations of fairness. And for the results of rapidly-evolving automatic speech-to-text algorithms, the effects will be different for different versions of different APIs or programs, and even more different across time.

I should note that accurate human transcripts are not always easy to get, even in English — see Taylor Jones et al., "Testifying while black: An experimental study of court reporter accuracy in transcription of African American English", Language 2019. Even when speakers and transcribers are well matched, lack of standards in things like the notation of disfluencies is often a problem. Current ASR results in such cases are even more problematic, and the errors may affect downstream automated analysis even more than they affect court proceedings.

So let me repeat what I wrote earlier in this post:

Experimenting with with speech-to-text in such applications is a very good idea, but relying on it without accurate human-corrected transcripts is a very bad idea. […]

A better approach, in my opinion, is to use ASR input to make human transcription faster […] and then to use the human transcripts to improve the ASR by way of better-adapted language modeling.

This will also let us estimate the size and effect of the cited problems, as time goes on.

And let me add that we need accurate psychometric norming of such tasks, automated or not, across large and varied populations.

