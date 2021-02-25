« previous post |

The Institut für Deutsche Sprache has been compiling a list of "Neuer Wortschatz rund um die Coronapandemie" (New Vocabulary about the Corona Pandemic). German morphology and orthography being as they are, these are mostly new pandemic-related compounds.

The list and its compilation are documented by Abby Young-Powell, "Coronaangst ridden? Overzoomed? Covid inspires 1,200 new German words", The Guardian 2/23/2021:

From coronamüde (tired of Covid-19) to Coronafrisur (corona hairstyle), a German project is documenting the huge number of new words coined in the last year as the language races to keep up with lives radically changed by the pandemic.

Some of the words on the IDS list are actually borrowings from English, like "overzoomed" or "homeworker" or "Take-home-Exam"; a few others contain English bits with German morphological additions, like "gelockdownt"; and some are phrases written with internal spaces, like "nationale Gesundheitsreserve" and "virtuelles Klassenzimmer". But as I said, most are regular German compound words, written solid.

There are some pandemic-related English coinages written solid: mostly blends like covidiot and quarantini. But English orthographic conventions mean that most of our analogous compounds, like social distanced and zoom fatigue, have internal spaces and are thus not so intuitively new "words". Still, someone is probably collecting them, and no doubt we'll learn about such efforts in the comments.

