Alexander Bolton, "West Virginia governor urges Congress to 'go big' on COVID-19 relief", The Hill 2/1/2021:

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, on Monday argued that fiscal concerns should be set aside as the nation struggles to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, putting pressure on centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to support a large COVID-19 relief bill.

“We need to understand that trying to be, per se, fiscally responsible at this point in time, with what we’ve got going on in this country — if we actually throw away some money right now, so what?” Justice told CNN in an interview. […]

Justice doubled down on his statement in a follow-up interview with MSNBC in which he urged Congress to “go big.” […]

“At this point in time in this nation, we need to go big. We need to quit counting the egg-sucking legs on the cows and count the cows and just move. And move forward and move right now,” he added.

The Hill quotes the governor's words in the MSNBC interview accurately. Here's the audio for the relevant passage, which starts at 6:53 into the clip:

and at this point in time in this nation

we need to go big

we need to quit counting the egg-sucking legs on the cows and count the cows

and just move

and move forward and move right now

Most readers will understand that egg-sucking in this context is a euphemistic intensifier, which echoes the old saying about "teaching grandmother to suck eggs" while simultaneously standing in for the taboo intensifier cock-sucking.

But this leaves the question of why counting cow legs is relevant here.

In another interview, on CNBC, the governor uses the same metaphor in a way that makes its point somewhat more clearly:

it's as- as- as simple as just this

if I would say how many cows are out there in that field

count the egg-sucking cows don't count the legs and divide by four

just count the cows

In other words, don't make things more complicated than they need to be. Many of us will have heard versions of the "count the legs and divide by four" joke in different versions over the years.

And in that interpretation, the "egg-sucking is easy" idea resonates, though not so much on the leg-counting side.

