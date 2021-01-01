How a porcupine talks

January 1, 2021 @ 2:47 pm · Filed by under Animal behavior, Rhetoric

« previous post |

How a physicist talks:

[If you're not familiar with her work, Sabine Hossenfelder's blog, book, and videos are terrific.]

And some "behind the scenes outtakes", suggesting that Teddy Bear's "best of" video might be a bit selective:

January 1, 2021 @ 2:47 pm · Filed by under Animal behavior, Rhetoric


1 Comment »

  1. Philip Taylor said,

    January 1, 2021 @ 3:27 pm

    The porcupine was wonderful — I don't think I have ever seen film of such a placid specimen before. But the would-be physicist's "the sun is so much heavier than earth" ? Surely "the sun has a far greater mass than earth". I don't think that it is possible to compare the weights of two planets, is it ? If it were, how would one go about establishing a common gravitational field to which each was subject ?

RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI

Leave a Comment