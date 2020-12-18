Resignate

December 18, 2020 @ 11:30 am · Filed by under Words words words

« previous post |

This morning NPR reported on a woman who was "resignated" from her position at Google — that is, she says she was forced to resign. The Urban Dictionary's definition of resignate, `to force or otherwise cause the resignation of someone or something', clearly fits the context of being resignated from a job. This verb is an interesting example of an analogic back-formation from the noun resignation, based on analogic models like designate/designation.

Some background on the case can be found in this article. The term resignate has been endorsed by Margaret Mitchell, Timnit Gebru's co-lead on the Google Ethical AI team before Gebru was resignated:

But is resignate a neologism, a brand new verb in English? I'd say yes. The Oxford English Dictionary does have an entry for resignate, labeled obsolete. But it glosses the verb simply as `resign', and it has just one example sentence, from 1692: "Their salvation is by faith, because sincere obedience is wrought in them.., and some call it the resignating act of faith."

Given the difference in meaning between `resign' in 1692 and `force to resign' in 2020, and given the fact that the super-diligent OED editors apparently couldn't find a pre- or post-17th-century example of the verb, I think the current verb is a new creation — probably based on the same analogic models as the 1692 example, but a repetition, not a continuation.

December 18, 2020 @ 11:30 am · Filed by under Words words words


6 Comments »

  1. jin defang said,

    December 18, 2020 @ 11:45 am

    I don't like this word, would never use it. There has to be a better way to combine the "resign" part with a section of a word that means "fired." As of now "forced resignation" will suffice, but it's clunky and unclever.

  2. chh said,

    December 18, 2020 @ 11:52 am

    The backformation explanation makes sense to me, but so does portmanteau with 'terminate'.

  3. Peter Taylor said,

    December 18, 2020 @ 12:02 pm

    given the fact that the super-diligent OED editors apparently couldn't find a pre- or post-17th-century example of the verb

    Or haven't revisited it since modern tools became available. A Google Books search restricted to the 19th century, and searching for "resignated" to avoid getting Latin and Spanish results, turns up plenty of hits. Many are mis-scans of "designated", or occasionally other words ("investigated", or a combination of two part-words from adjacent columns of text), but some appear to be genuine usages of "resignated".

    Examples from the legal field:

    Judge Bullett: I object to the question, because no points are resignated in the question.

    (from Records and Briefs of the United States Supreme Court, 1832; the meaning is not transparent to me);

    office to be vacated by resignated in writing addressed to Ld. Ch.

    (The Law and Practice of the Supreme Court of Judicature, Wynne E. Baxter, 1874 appears to be a typo for "resignation").

    Examples from fiction (although it seems to be mainly eye-dialect):

    "You see, when I resignated there was times. There were also some language, and things said as can't be unsaid."

    (from The Playactress, Samuel Rutherford Crockett, 1894; apparently synonymous with "resigned");

    I confess it with resignated humility, that …

    (The Bachelor's Budget, Coelebs the Younger, in the Ladies' Pocket Magazine, 1828);

    "I hope I am resignated."

    (Riches Without Wings, Mrs E. Little, in the Ladies Wreath: an Illustrated Annual for All Seasons, 1852); others omitted because I think the point is made.

  4. Peter Taylor said,

    December 18, 2020 @ 12:03 pm

    Oops, looks like I bodged closing one of my blockquotes. A preview feature would be nice.

  5. Yuval said,

    December 18, 2020 @ 12:15 pm

    Hebrew התפוטר /hitputtar/, meaning the same thing, has been in common use for decades and is known for ushering a whole new Binyan (verbal template) into the language, leading to several further productions since, like /hitnuddav/ for being forced to volunteer, and /hishtuddal/ for being forced to make an effort.

  6. Adam said,

    December 18, 2020 @ 12:20 pm

    Weird. I've never heard the term "resignate" – but the *concept* I've seen plenty of, especially in the Trump administration. I've always heard it referred to as being "quitfired", and never really thought about how much that might be in common usage or not.

RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI

Leave a Comment