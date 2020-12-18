« previous post |

This morning NPR reported on a woman who was "resignated" from her position at Google — that is, she says she was forced to resign. The Urban Dictionary's definition of resignate, `to force or otherwise cause the resignation of someone or something', clearly fits the context of being resignated from a job. This verb is an interesting example of an analogic back-formation from the noun resignation, based on analogic models like designate/designation.



Some background on the case can be found in this article. The term resignate has been endorsed by Margaret Mitchell, Timnit Gebru's co-lead on the Google Ethical AI team before Gebru was resignated:

"Resignated" is now a word in our team's lexicon. We welcome you all to use it. @timnitGebru — MMitchell (@mmitchell_ai) December 5, 2020

But is resignate a neologism, a brand new verb in English? I'd say yes. The Oxford English Dictionary does have an entry for resignate, labeled obsolete. But it glosses the verb simply as `resign', and it has just one example sentence, from 1692: "Their salvation is by faith, because sincere obedience is wrought in them.., and some call it the resignating act of faith."

Given the difference in meaning between `resign' in 1692 and `force to resign' in 2020, and given the fact that the super-diligent OED editors apparently couldn't find a pre- or post-17th-century example of the verb, I think the current verb is a new creation — probably based on the same analogic models as the 1692 example, but a repetition, not a continuation.

