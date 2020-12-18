Resignate
« previous post |
This morning NPR reported on a woman who was "resignated" from her position at Google — that is, she says she was forced to resign. The Urban Dictionary's definition of resignate, `to force or otherwise cause the resignation of someone or something', clearly fits the context of being resignated from a job. This verb is an interesting example of an analogic back-formation from the noun resignation, based on analogic models like designate/designation.
Some background on the case can be found in this article. The term resignate has been endorsed by Margaret Mitchell, Timnit Gebru's co-lead on the Google Ethical AI team before Gebru was resignated:
"Resignated" is now a word in our team's lexicon. We welcome you all to use it. @timnitGebru
— MMitchell (@mmitchell_ai) December 5, 2020
But is resignate a neologism, a brand new verb in English? I'd say yes. The Oxford English Dictionary does have an entry for resignate, labeled obsolete. But it glosses the verb simply as `resign', and it has just one example sentence, from 1692: "Their salvation is by faith, because sincere obedience is wrought in them.., and some call it the resignating act of faith."
Given the difference in meaning between `resign' in 1692 and `force to resign' in 2020, and given the fact that the super-diligent OED editors apparently couldn't find a pre- or post-17th-century example of the verb, I think the current verb is a new creation — probably based on the same analogic models as the 1692 example, but a repetition, not a continuation.
jin defang said,
December 18, 2020 @ 11:45 am
I don't like this word, would never use it. There has to be a better way to combine the "resign" part with a section of a word that means "fired." As of now "forced resignation" will suffice, but it's clunky and unclever.
chh said,
December 18, 2020 @ 11:52 am
The backformation explanation makes sense to me, but so does portmanteau with 'terminate'.
Peter Taylor said,
December 18, 2020 @ 12:02 pm
Or haven't revisited it since modern tools became available. A Google Books search restricted to the 19th century, and searching for "resignated" to avoid getting Latin and Spanish results, turns up plenty of hits. Many are mis-scans of "designated", or occasionally other words ("investigated", or a combination of two part-words from adjacent columns of text), but some appear to be genuine usages of "resignated".
Examples from the legal field:
(from Records and Briefs of the United States Supreme Court, 1832; the meaning is not transparent to me);
Peter Taylor said,
December 18, 2020 @ 12:03 pm
Oops, looks like I bodged closing one of my blockquotes. A preview feature would be nice.
Yuval said,
December 18, 2020 @ 12:15 pm
Hebrew התפוטר /hitputtar/, meaning the same thing, has been in common use for decades and is known for ushering a whole new Binyan (verbal template) into the language, leading to several further productions since, like /hitnuddav/ for being forced to volunteer, and /hishtuddal/ for being forced to make an effort.
Adam said,
December 18, 2020 @ 12:20 pm
Weird. I've never heard the term "resignate" – but the *concept* I've seen plenty of, especially in the Trump administration. I've always heard it referred to as being "quitfired", and never really thought about how much that might be in common usage or not.