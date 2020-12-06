« previous post |

The Macquarie (Australian) Dictionary folks have narrowed down their 2020 Word Of The Year search to a short list of 15 candidates: adaptive clothing, bee vectoring, cottagecore, doomscrolling, HIA, inclusion rider, Karen, lo-fi, panda bashing, profit-for-purpose, pyrocumulonimbus, seened, sky puppy, stalkerware, suicide first aid. Some of these are also candidates for WOTY lists in the U.S., e.g. doomscrolling and Karen, while others are more Down-Under-specific. One international example that is both topically and lexicographically interesting is cottagecore, defined as "a lifestyle characterised as being rustic or old-fashioned, involving such pastimes as handcrafting, baking, gardening, etc."

This coinage exemplifies a broader development of Xcore to mean "a socio-cultural movement associated with X" .



Xcore's journey obviously starts with X="hard". According to the OED, "hard core" as a noun meaning "Broken bricks, rubble, or similar solid material used as a filling or foundation" goes back to the 19th century:

1842 Times 14 May 2/2 (advt.) Contract for Gravel, Hard Core or Pickings, and Chalk.

1880 Macmillan's Mag. 41 252 Rough bits of all kinds of material, which goes by the name of ‘Hard Core’.

1920 F. Wood Mod. Road Constr. (ed. 2) 257 Hardcore is to be spread over the carriageway to a depth of 12 inches when consolidated by rolling.

1959 Princ. Forced Circulation in Hot Water Heating Syst. (1960) 39 Floors in contact with earth, hardcore etc.

2010 T. Bryan Constr. Technol. (ed. 2) 200 The ground-support slab..will be laid on a layer of compacted fill or hardcore.

A metaphoric shift to "A central or fundamental element which cannot be removed or reduced; an intractable person, group, or thing" or "The most active, committed, or doctrinaire members of a group or movement" took place in the 20th century:

1916 Burlington Mag. Apr. 39/1 However good socialists we may be, we all have, I believe, a hard core of anarchism within us which claims the gratifications of the individual spirit as one of the supreme goods of life.

1936 Nature 12 Sept. 441/2 Possibly 200,000 would be practically unemployable on any ordinary basis—the ‘hard core’ as it is called.

1968 Times 2 Sept. 2/7 Heathrow airport..could, perhaps, be called the hard core of Britain's noise problem.

2011 Independent 15 Dec. 2/2 The criminality and anti-social behaviour committed by a hard core of problem families.

1922 Fortn. Rev. 1 Apr. 575 The Die-Hards..are the hard core of the Unionist Party, the remnant of the old Conservatives, the rump of the still older Tories.

1955 Treatm. Brit. P.O.W.'s in Korea (H.M.S.O.) 25 This camp..was the home of the hard core of Other Rank reactionaries—men who had distinguished themselves by their heroic resistance to all Chinese brutality.

1990 Rolling Stone 5 Apr. 51/2 He liked Jane's Addiction, metal music and jazz, too..and was never a member of the Deadhead hard core.

2012 Church Times 21 Dec. 36/2 I have a moment's sober realisation that our hard core is getting smaller, death having undone two of my most faithful eight o'clockers in the past year.

The earliest adjectival citations are from 1951, in the senses "Designating an extreme or pronounced example of something; uncompromising; persistent, entrenched", or "Esp. of a supporter: highly committed or dedicated":

1951 J. Cornish Provincials 24 The party was acknowledged even by the hard-core cynics to be a credit to the Dunseith brothers.

1965 Harper's Feb. 69/2 We were scouting a hard-core Vietcong battalion.

1975 Citizen (Prince George, Brit. Columbia) 20 May 3 Most juvenile offenders would still be referred to the human resources department's community programs but a few hardcore cases will remain under the jurisdiction of his department even after sentencing.

2007 J. Ferris And then we came to End i. iii. 101 Marcia spoke with a hardcore South Side accent and wore the accompanying tall hair with bangs.

1951 Planning 26 Feb. 178 A team's victories or defeats..have a psychological effect on the ‘hard core’ supporters which is reflected in their standard of work during the week.

1970 Compar. Politics Jan. 252 The FRAP finds its hardcore supporters among certain sectors of the Chilean proletariat such as the traditionally radical miners.

1996 Entertainm. Weekly 10 May 39/3 Hardcore fans of the low-rated weepfest Sisters will not be disappointed by its finale.

2014 E. Adams Fund. Game Design 97 The hardcore gamer actively seeks gaming-related information through the Internet.

And then a little later we get the sense "Designating pornography of a very explicit kind":

1957 J. L. Rankin et al. Brief for U.S. filed in U.S. Supreme Court, Samuel Roth v. U.S. 17 Apr. 7 Over 90 percent of such convictions under the statute are for the mailing of material which is ‘hard-core’ pornography—commercially produced booklets and photographs dealing with every form of sexual perversion and activity known.

1975 P. Kronhausen & E. Kronhausen Sex People vii. 74 The obligatory ‘cum shots’ in hard-core porn movies.

2007 Time Out N.Y. 18 Jan. 86/2 This recurring standup and variety show also features..the ‘porno corner’ in which Hawley analyzes hardcore scenes.

And also "Designating a particularly uncompromising, extreme, aggressive, or experimental version of any of various types of popular music (originally jazz)":

1957 High Fidelity Apr. 91/2 There is more hard-core jazz in his playing than comes from the slightly spiked cocktail style of Stan Seltzer.

1977 Guardian 10 Jan. 8/5 The hard-core punk heroes are the Pistols, Clash and The Damned.

1995 Village Voice (N.Y.) 13 June 68/3 By the Time I get to Colorado is..a veritable codex of appropriated signs and signifiers: guns from hardcore rap; fire and bat-winged angels from heavy metal; the anarchy symbols from punk.

2010 Independent on Sunday 29 Aug. 45/4 ‘Alternative’ communities almost invariably involve copious smoking of hash, scuzzy dreadlocks, hardcore techno, dogs on string and the inescapable feel of urban decay.

As a noun, the noun "soft core" seems to have started as a sort of conceptual opposite to "hard core" in the rubble category: "Domestic or municipal refuse of a loose, granular consistency; street sweepings, rubbish, or filth", and the adjective form started in the 1960s as a conceptual opposite in the pornography category.

But the kind of cores we're tracking derive from the hardcore musical sense. In the 1990s came what Wikipedia describes as

Hardcore (also known as hardcore techno) is a subgenre of electronic dance music that originated in the Netherlands and Germany in the 1990s. It is distinguished by faster tempos (160 to 200 BPM or more), the intensity of the kicks and the synthesized bass (in some subgenres), the rhythm and the atmosphere of the themes (sometimes violent), the usage of saturation and experimentation close to that of industrial dance music. It would spawn subgenres such as gabber.

I'm not sure what the cultural and historical ordering is, but alphabetically, Wikipedia's List of Popular Music Genres gives us Breakcore, Crunckcore, Darkcore, Deathcore, Electronicore, Frenchcore, Grindcore, Horrorcore, Mathcore, Metalcore, Mombahcore, Nerdcore, Nintendocore, Queercore, Raggacore, Sadcore, Slowcore, Speechcore, and Thrashcore. Plus there are lots of genres that didn't make Wikipedia's list yet, like Countrycore, Emocore, Folkcore, and Loungecore.

I have the impression that these various Xcores originally carried an implication of peripherality and extreme dedication, and that this implication has gradually weakened, as such connotations often do.

Outside of musical genres, there's Mumblecore, "a subgenre of independent film characterized by naturalistic acting and dialogue (sometimes improvised), low-budget film production, an emphasis on dialogue over plot, and a focus on the personal relationships of people in their 20s and 30s".

So "cottagecore" is an easy extension — and its Wikipedia entry lists several other "nostalgic aesthetic movements" using the same derivational compounding:

Cottagecore is an Internet aesthetic, also described by some sources as a Generation Z subculture, that celebrates an idealised rural life and developed throughout the 2010s until being named on tumblr in 2018. It values traditional skills and crafts such as foraging, baking, and pottery, and is related to similar nostalgic aesthetic movements such as grandmacore, farmcore, goblincore, and faeriecore. The ideas of cottagecore can help to satisfy for its proponents a desire for "an aspirational form of nostalgia" as well as an escape from many forms of stress and trauma. The New York Times described it as a reaction to hustle culture and the advent of personal branding.

Based on the advent of mindCORE — "Penn's hub for the integrative study of the mind" — can expect Xcore to gain the general sense of "an institution devoted to the study of X"? I haven't seen any other examples, but who knows.

