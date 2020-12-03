« previous post |

D.D. writes:

You know the way people in comic surprise say “What?!” on a high-pitched note? Do you know where that comes from?

This seems to be a natural communicative consequence of the word's meaning. At least it's been around in English for a while, and similar uses of comparable words seem to exist in other languages as well.

The OED identifies (what I think is) the sense D.D. has in mind:

2. a. As an exclamation of surprise or astonishment (sometimes mixed with indignation): usually followed by a question.

?c1200 Ormulum (Burchfield transcript) l. 19429 Whatt abraham. whatt Moysæs. Whatt tiss & tatt profete? Ne sæȝhenn þeȝȝ nohht drihhtin godd. Inn hiss goddcunnde kinde?

a1250 Owl & Nightingale 1298 Hwat, heo seyde, vle, artu wod?

1377 W. Langland Piers Plowman B. xiii. 184 ‘What?’ quod clergye to conscience ‘ar ȝe coueitouse nouthe After ȝeresȝyues?’

a1400 (▸a1325) Cursor Mundi (Gött.) l. 10456 Quat? wenis þu i be a fole?

1412–20 J. Lydgate tr. Hist. Troy i. 2900 What, hath sche nat fro deth and fro distresse Preserued þe, and ȝit þou takest noon hede?

1590 R. Harvey Plaine Percevall sig. B3 What, what, latine in the mouth of a plaine fellow?

1633 J. Ford 'Tis Pitty shee's Whore iv. sig. H3 What crying old Mistresse!

1639 J. Clarke Paroemiologia 303 What againe? quoth Paul when his wife made him cuckold the second time.

1749 H. Fielding Tom Jones V. xv. vii. 244 ‘O, Mr. Jones, I have lost my Lady for ever.’—‘How! What! for Heaven's Sake tell me.’

1810 G. Crabbe Borough xxii. 301 None put the question,—‘Peter, dost thou give The Boy his Food?—What, Man! the Lad must live.’

1847 Ld. Tennyson Princess ii. 25 What! are the ladies of your land so tall?

1886 S. Baring-Gould Court Royal xii ‘What!—not Sunday clothes?’ ‘Sunday is nothing to us.’ ‘What! no go-to-meeting clothes?’

In Latin, Lewis & Short give us an analogous sense for quid?:

1. Quid? how? why? wherefore? quid? tu me hoc tibi mandasse existimas, ut? etc., Cic. Fam. 2, 8, 1: “quid hoc?” id. Tusc. 1, 11, 25: “quid? eundem nonne destituisti?” id. Phil. 2, 38, 99: “eloquere, quid venisti?”

The first of those examples is from one of Cicero's letters to Caelius — D.R. Shackleton Bailey translates this "Quid?" as "Really?", but it seems to be an instance of the sort of thing D.D. has in mind:

Quid? tu me hoc tibi mandasse existimas ut mihi gladiatorum compositiones, ut vadimonia dilata et Chresti compilationem mitteres et ea quae nobis cum Romae sumus narrare nemo audeat?

Really! Is this what you think I asked you to do — to send me pairings of gladiators, court adjournments, Chrestus’ pilfering, all the trivia which nobody would dare tell me when I am in Rome?

French has quoi as an interjection, which WordReference treats as equivalent to English what as an interjection, with a plausible example:

quoi interj (marque d'étonnement) what interj

Quoi ! Tu n'as pas encore fini tes devoirs ?

What! You still haven't finished your homework?

Readers should be able to tell us whether there are similar uses of a wh-thing word in other languages, including non-IndoEuropean ones.

