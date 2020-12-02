« previous post |

S.H. writes:

Maybe I'm suffering from a recency illusion, but I feel that "zero" has begun to replace "no".

I see this often in Washington Post political columns, and here's an example from Robert Reich:

Of course, these claims haven’t held up in court because there’s zero evidence.

Checking Google Books ngrams suggests that "zero evidence" is indeed increasing relative to "no evidence", but was still about 1000 times less common a decade ago, and is now about 500 times less common in the surveyed sources:

As for the WaPo, "zero evidence" is indeed doing better than that, with 319 instances since 2005 relative to 14,757 for "no evidence", yielding a ratio of only 46 to 1. This also puts the WaPo well ahead of the NYT, which over the same time period has 87 instances of "zero evidence" compared to 13,059 for "no evidence", for a ratio of 124 to 1.

The OED's entry for zero as an adjective gives a sense of "no, not any", adding that "With mass noun. Sometimes, esp. in non-technical contexts, with stronger emphasis, meaning 'absolutely no, no…whatsoever'", citing examples back to 1882 (with the recent ones being all journalistic):

1882 G. M. Minchin Uniplanar Kinematics 25 The surface of still water is agitated by wave disturbances proceeding from three fixed points..: find the points of zero disturbance.

1960 Jrnl. Abnormal & Social Psychol. 61 110/1 A subject indicated zero social distance by stating that he was willing to marry a member of a particular ethnic group.

1962 Times 30 Oct. 4/6 Good design points include ‘zero torque’.

1981 TV Picture Life Mar. 39/3 Jackie claims they now have ‘zero communication’.

2015 N.Y. Mag. 21 Sept. 20/1 The Yankees had zero hope for either this year, and each player performed like an all-star.

