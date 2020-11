« previous post |

A new (?) joke-rhetoric pattern has appeared recently on twitter, e.g.

I have a Jenna Ellis joke, but I can’t tell you what it is you just have to believe me — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 28, 2020





I have a joke about bleach but it’s too clean. 😂 pic.twitter.com/IChM0zhsEW — Melinda! 💎 Biden/Harris WON! 🎉 (@WinkiesWord) November 28, 2020

Deleting this attempt at a joke because a large number of people did not see that it was a joke. pic.twitter.com/7IkODxsfBh — Jeff Kosseff (@jkosseff) November 28, 2020

I've got a Heisenberg joke, but if I tell it to you, I can't give you the punchline. https://t.co/z5lEewNQ7m — Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) November 28, 2020

I have a joke, but Alan Dershowitz won't like it because it's more than 15 years old. — E.R.S. (@skinnycoolkid) November 28, 2020

I have a “I have a joke” joke, but it meta cruel fate. — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) November 28, 2020

…and so on ad infinitum…

Permalink