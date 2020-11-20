"No word for X" meets snowcloning
[This is a guest post by Scott de Brestian]
I am an avid Language Log reader, and so am familiar with two ongoing series that your blog has – first, the posts debunking the “Eskimos (or people X) have unusually many words for snow” myth (which I believe drew me to your blog in the first place), and another series, on the “Language has no word for (concept)”. So I was excited when I found a quote that seems to unite these two genres, but with a twist.
The quote is said to come from Allan R. Becker’s Problems in Desert Warfare (Quantico, VA: Marine Corps Combat Development Command, 1990), page 4 (I have not verified with the original source*):
[*VHM: The report, no. 82-0205, is available online here. The quote, as given below (sans ellipsis), is on pp. 3-4.]
Inhabitants of temperate zones do not appreciate the importance of water to everyday life as do the inhabitants of equatorial deserts. For example, there is no one word in the English language that means ‘to die of thirst,’ yet in Arabic there are eight degrees of thirst […] Arabs express thirst in terms of simple thirst, burning thirst, vehement thirst, burning thirst with dizziness, and lastly excessive thirst – the thirst that kills.
I would be very interested to see what your correspondents make of this passage, especially those versed in Arabic.
JScarry said,
November 20, 2020 @ 1:44 pm
The premise of the statement is wrong. Just off the top of my head I can think of three degrees of thirst: thirsty, parched, and dehydrated. Probably more if you start looking at colloquialisms.
Clara said,
November 20, 2020 @ 1:55 pm
Don't forget 'dry', in the sense of 'lacking specifically alcoholic beverages.'
Doctor Science said,
November 20, 2020 @ 1:56 pm
I note immediately that Arabic is not associated with "equatorial deserts" (which are found only on the Pacific side of South America), but of the subtropical arid region. I bet it got messed up in editing via false synonyms: in this world climate map the Arabian Peninnsula is in the "Tropical Zone", distinct from the "Equatorial Zone" , while in e.g. this one the equatorial regions are called "Tropical" and Arabia is "Subtropical".
Doctor Science said,
November 20, 2020 @ 1:58 pm
Bother, can't edit my comment. The second image is here.
Y said,
November 20, 2020 @ 2:35 pm
Arabic, with all its written history, is a huge language. It may have eight words (of whatever register) for anything.
CuConnacht said,
November 20, 2020 @ 4:19 pm
It strikes me that he says, correctly, that in English there is no single word meaning "to die of thirst", but then does not claim that there is a single Arabic word that means that.
raempftl said,
November 20, 2020 @ 4:34 pm
German has a word for "die of thirst". It's "verdursten".
German has lots of words for dying by a particular method. You could probably construct some witty observation about Germans from this.
But the borring reason is that German grammar allows for such verbs to exist and therefor they exist. Usually you take the verb indicating a method by which people might die and than stick er- (which indicates finality) in front of it.
erschießen, ertrinken, erhängen, erfrieren, ersticken etc.