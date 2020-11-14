« previous post | next post »

Watching this this CNN story on YouTube I noticed some really weird closed-captioning. You can try it for yourself — open the story on YouTube, turn CC on using the controls on the bottom right of the video panel, and see what you get.

In case it gets fixed, or your environment is different for some reason, I recorded a short sample:





I'm hoping that some reader who knows about the relevant technology can help me understand what happened here. Was it a speech-to-text system going off the deep end? A human transcriber hitting random keys on their machine? A coding or transmission glitch? Secret messages from Q? Inquiring minds want to know.

Permalink