30 years ago, Don Hindle explored the idea of calculating semantic similarity on the basis of predicate-argument relations in text corpora, and in the context of that work, I remember him noting that we tend to purchase wine but buy beer. He didn't have a lot of evidence for that insight, since he was working with a mere six-million-word corpus of Associated Press news stories, in which the available counts were small:

wine beer purchase 1 0 buy 0 3

So for today's lecture on semantics for ling001, I thought I'd check the counts in one of the larger collections available today, as an example of the weaker types of connotational meaning.

In the 14-billion-word iWeb corpus, the counts are:

wine art diamonds beer popcorn shoes [purchase] 333 379 191 216 36 380 [buy] 1223 1491 717 1329 202 2250

The square brackets mean that I searched for all the inflected forms of the lemma, e.g. purchase, purchases, purchased, purchasing. The less formal term buy is overall more common in this less-formal set off sources, but the statistical tendency is still strongly there, as shown in the [buy]/[purchase] ratio for some representative words:

