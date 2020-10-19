« previous post |

Yesterday my wife challenged me to identify the person in a photo she sent. I decided to cheat, by using Google Image Search — and the results were very strange.

We've posted often about weird AI behavior in Speech-to-Text and Machine Translation and other NLP applications. Image processing has its own litany of weirdness, which is not often a topic here for obvious reasons. But this case does have a linguistic aspect, namely the cited links…





The original photo came from the website of one of my nephews, so this odd result is a plus for my family, I guess.

But the real weirdness was the set of "Visually Similar Images", which included Abraham Lincoln, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Alfred Hitchcock, Malcolm X, Theodore Roosevelt, and a bald alien, among others:



