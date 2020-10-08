"This ad will end in NaN"
All too true. Seen on thehill.com:
As Wikipedia explains,
In computing, NaN, standing for Not a Number, is a member of a numeric data type that can be interpreted as a value that is undefined or unrepresentable, especially in floating-point arithmetic. Systematic use of NaNs was introduced by the IEEE 754 floating-point standard in 1985, along with the representation of other non-finite quantities such as infinities.
KeithB said,
October 8, 2020 @ 7:58 am
Not only that, but there are "quiet" NaN's that a allow a computation to continue, and "signalling" NaN's that cause an immediate halt with an error.
[(myl) Similarly, there are "quiet" annoying ads that just distract your visual attention or get in the way, and "signalling" autoplay ads that blare loud nonsense until you act to shut them up…]
Ross Presser said,
October 8, 2020 @ 9:23 am
This would qualify for "ERROR'D" section of thedailywtf.com
https://thedailywtf.com/series/errord
Jerry Kindall said,
October 8, 2020 @ 9:49 am
Fun facts about NaN:
If NaN is involved in any calculation, the result is always NaN regardless of the other values involved
NaN is never equal to any other value, including itself