From Alex Baumans:

I'm getting more and more interested in Chinese pop culture, so I keep discovering things.

I recently watched Painted Skin 2, which is your typical fantasy action movie, with star crossed lovers, a princess, a fox spirit and a lone outpost of the area surrounded by barbarians.

When these barbarians (and they are truly depicted as barbarians, straight from Hyboria) came on screen, I pricked up my ears. As I said in an earlier mail, my Chinese is next to non existent, but I have watched a lot of reality shows with The9 these last weeks, and this didn't sound like any Chinese I was used to.

Even more bafflingly, I had the impression I could make out some Indian sounding words like 'rajaputra' [VHM: "prince"] and 'deva' [VHM: "god; deity"] which would be appropriate in the context. These may be mondegreens, as I don't know any Indian languages. I have only watched a fair bit of Bollywood cinema and have a background in Farsi.

So I thought this little enigma (if it is one) would amuse you.

As for the timing, it is some time in. After the princess has reached the outpost, she goes to a lakeside and is spotted by a barbarian scout.

[VHM: This is at around the 36 minute mark.]

Then there is a scene between the high priest and the queen (apparently cosplaying San from Mononoke Hime).

There is another bit in the climax when the high priest performs the ritual.

[VHM: This begins at 1:47:16 / 2:11:32.]

I hear a number of words that sound Sanskritic (deva ["deity, god"]; atma ["soul"]; raja ["king"], tam ["him"]; and many others), plus some verbal endings).

Here's the whole film on YouTube, with English subtitles:

Here's a link to the IMDb page.

The theme of both films is inspired by the famous story, "The Painted Skin" (Huàpí 畫皮), written by the celebrated Qing period author of tales of the supernatural, Pu Songling (1640-1715), and collected in his Liáozhāi zhìyì 聊齋誌異 (Strange Tales from Make-do Studio; 1740). Like many late imperial writers of vernacular fiction, Pu was from the province of Shandong — home of Confucius and Mencius (the first and second sages of Confucianism) and my wife's family.



