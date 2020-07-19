« previous post |

I recently learned a new word: nurdles. These are plastic resin pellets, typically 1-5 mm in size, created as an intermediate stage in plastics production. Losses in production and transportation apparently make them a major contribution to marine pollution.

I learned this word from reading about two environmental activists in Louisiana who have been charged with terrorism for leaving a box of nurdles on the porch of an oil and gas lobbyist.

James Bruggers, "Two Louisiana Activists Charged with Terrorizing a Lobbyist for the Oil and Gas Industry", Inside Climate News 6/26/2020:

Two Louisiana environmental activists face up to 15 years in prison after they were arrested Thursday for terrorizing an oil and gas lobbyist by leaving a box of plastic "nurdles" on his front porch. […]

Rolfes and McIntosh are part of a broad coalition fighting to stop the Taiwanese Formosa Petrochemical Corp. and its subsidiary, FG LA LLC, from constructing a massive, $9.6 billion plastics and petrochemical complex, proposed on 2,400 acres in a predominantly Black portion of St. James Parish. […]

The incident that prompted the arrests happened on Dec. 11, after a report of a "suspicious package" left on the porch of a residence, said Don Coppola, a spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

A lobbyist for the oil and gas industry lived in the home, The Times-Picayune and The New Orleans Advocate reported. There was a note on the package "indicating not to open the container as the contents could be hazardous," Coppola said. It contained plastic nurdles—the raw material from which plastic products are made—that had been manufactured at another Formosa plant.

For another news report, see "How a file box full of plastic got two Louisiana women arrested for terrorizing", nola.com 6/25/2020. For an interview with one of these "terrorists", see "Louisiana Activists Face 15 Years for 'Terrorizing' Oil Lobbyist with Box of Plastic Pollution", Democracy Now 6/29/2020. And for some background on where the Texas terror pellets came from, see Amal Ahmed, "Nurdle by Nurdle, Citizens Took on A Billion-Dollar Plastic Company — and Won", Texas Observer 7/3/2019.

Since this is Language Log, and not Marine Pollution Log or Weird Self-Defeating Legal Over-Reach Log, our topic here is the word nurdles. The OED's entry (new in 2018) glosses nurdle in the relevant sense as

Chiefly in plural. A granule or very small pellet of unprocessed plastic, esp. as found as a pollutant on beaches, in seawater, etc.

and gives citations back to 1997:

1997 C. C. Ebbesmeyer in Beachcombers’ Alert! Newslet. Spring 5/2 Surfers occasionally ask California lifeguards what they are: ‘Oh, yeah—nurdles,’ Marine Safety Officer Mitch White said… He had no idea why they're called nurdles, except to say that's what he called them when he was growing up.

2002 U.S. News & World Rep. 4 Nov. 59/3 Moore collected baseball-size gelatinous animals called salps and found their translucent tissues clogged with bits of monofilament fishing line and nurdles (more romantically referred to as ‘mermaid tears’ by beachcombers).

2009 Philos. Trans. (Royal Soc.) B. 364 2159/1 Pre-production plastic pellets, also described as nurdles..account for around 10 percent, by number, of the plastic debris recorded on shorelines in Hawaii.

2018 S. Elias in D. E. DellaSala & M. L. Goldstein Encycl. Anthropocene I. 136 (caption) Plastic pellets (nurdles) recovered from Hong Bay after an accidental spillage from a chemical company ship.

The etymology is given as "Origin unknown":

Perhaps compare nodule n., knurl n., knobble n., all denoting small round things.

Compare the following earlier example of nurdle used as a vague, non-technical word to denote a small object:

1985 Cincinnati Inquirer 15 Nov. d1/1 This for people who look under the hood and see this little hoochie and that little thingamabob and all those nurdles, as opposed to spark plugs.

The word is also used (from 1979 or earlier) for a shot in tiddlywinks (compare nurdle v. 1) but this is probably unrelated.

The Wiktionary entry for nurdle also cites a couple of (unrelated?) verbal senses

( cricket ) To score runs by gently nudging the ball into vacant areas of the field. ( conversation ) To gently waffle or muse on a subject which one clearly knows little about.

as well as another nominal sense, "A blob of toothpaste shaped like a wave, often depicted on toothpaste packaging", with a link to a 2010 WSJ article "Colgate, GlaxoSmithKline, Set to Battle Over Toothpaste ‘Nurdle’".

Merriam-Webster hasn't caught up with nurdle yet, which makes me a little less embarrassed about having learned the word myself just a few days ago.

Permalink