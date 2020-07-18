Typefaces of (anti-public-health) protest
« previous post |
The first of eight in a partial survey:
Typefaces of Protest: A Short Survey
1/ Paranoid Light pic.twitter.com/MSuBYvDvp1
— Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) July 13, 2020
See the whole thread.
July 18, 2020 @ 5:47 am · Filed by Mark Liberman under Style and register, Typography
« previous post |
The first of eight in a partial survey:
Typefaces of Protest: A Short Survey
1/ Paranoid Light pic.twitter.com/MSuBYvDvp1
— Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) July 13, 2020
See the whole thread.
July 18, 2020 @ 5:47 am · Filed by Mark Liberman under Style and register, Typography
RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI
Powered By WordPress
Philip Taylor said,
July 18, 2020 @ 6:36 am
<div class="comment" style="font-family: 'Zapf pandemico' ">Although I would not normally consider myself a eugenicist, I have to admit that the idea of requiring these idiots to be compulsorily sterilised did fleetingly enter my mind. But then I realised this, in this case at least, Darwinian selection will probably be all that is needed …</div>