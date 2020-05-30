« previous post |

Matthew Gault, "Here's Why Men Are Pointing Loaded Guns at Their Dicks", Vice 5/27/2020:

Like with any other fandom, there's levels to gun culture. In the online gun community there are "normies" and "fudds." Normies cover a range of people, anyone from a basic handgun owner to the completely uninitiated. Fudds—as in Bugs Bunny hunter Elmer Fudd—are the old heads, weirdos, and dedicated gun nuts. Some fudds hate normies and the way normies talk about guns. Even the normies who know their way around a firearm.

A chief complaint among fudds is the normie's devotion to safety, typically manifested as knee-jerk praise of trigger discipline. For the uninitiated, watching trigger discipline refers to the act of keeping your finger off the trigger of a firearm until you're ready to fire the weapon. It's a safety basic, along with never pointing a gun at anyone or anything you don't intend to harm, and always assuming a gun is loaded.

The OED defines (the familiar word) normie as

A conventional or ordinary person, typically as contrasted with members of a specified group or subculture; spec. an able-bodied person as contrasted with disabled people.

and offers citations back to 1950:

1950 A. Capp in Atlantic May 66/1 The Normies are the lucky and blessed, because while there doesn't have to be anything particularly right about them, there isn't anything particularly wrong.

1973 Washington Post 8 Mar. f9/1 Six Vietnam veterans went [to the National Amputee Ski Championships] from Walter Reed, along with 'normies' Jim Redmond and Gary Clark.

1989 Chron.-Telegram (Elyria, Ohio) 13 May a6/2 I feel that all handicapped persons have equal rights as 'normies'.

1996 N.Y. Rev. Bks. 20 June 28/4 Traditional values were dangerous, and Hunt called those who believed in them 'Normies'.

2004 S. Rushin Caddie was Reindeer 72 To Patrice Cooper, the left-arm amputee and seven-time Hazeltine club champion.., I was a 'normie'.

2013 Evening Standard (Nexis) 18 Dec. 33 Unlike you, hipsters don't want any old Christmas kitsch. Tinsel and eggnog are for normies.

I haven't found any dictionary entries for the (unfamiliar) variant normo, used e.g. in the Facebook group "Shit gun normos say", whose About info implies that fudds and normos are actually overlapping groups:

Tired of fudds, gun community normos & boomers posting bullshit? Love those P&S knowledge bombs but hate that cancerous no fun allowed atmosphere? Same

Fudd hasn't made it into the OED, but Wiktionary has it — though again with a meaning opposite to that given in the Vice article:

A gun-owner who supports traditional hunting guns but favors gun control for other guns such as handguns or tactical rifles.

So is this a case of diversity of usage? Or did the Vice article's author get it wrong? This tweet suggests the latter:

A @VICE reporter tried to write an article about the weirdos pointing guns at their junk (please don't do this) and failed so completely at properly researching the topic that he defined "Fudds" as "dedicated gun nuts" who don't like "normies." 🤣https://t.co/uTsJ3bNvFR — David Kirk West (@DavidKirkWest) May 28, 2020

One of my own early gun safety experiences took place when I was 14 years old, and a friend pointed his father's pistol at me in fun. I kicked the weapon out of his hand, and when I picked it up, discovered that it was loaded, with a round in the chamber. I showed it to him, and he said, "Gee, I thought it was unloaded, and I was thinking about pulling the trigger to make it go click".

