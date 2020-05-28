« previous post |

Alex Hern, "Anti-porn filters stop Dominic Cummings trending on Twitter", The Guardian 5/27/2020:

Twitter's anti-porn filters have blocked Dominic Cummings' name from its list of trending topics despite Boris Johnson's chief adviser dominating British political news for almost a week, the Guardian can reveal.

As a result of the filtering, trending topics over the past five days have instead included a variety of misspellings of his name, including #cummnings, #dominiccummigs and #sackcummimgs, as well as his first name on its own, the hashtag #sackdom, and the place names Durham, County Durham and Barnard Castle.

The filter also affects suggested hashtags, meaning users who tried to type #dominiccummings were instead presented with one of the misspelled variations to auto-complete, helping them trend instead.

This sort of accidental filtering has gained a name in computer science: the Scunthorpe problem, so-called because of the Lincolnshire town's regular issues with such censorship.

This reminds me of the days I spent in the early 1980s, working on the installation of a text-to-speech demo in AT&T's EPCOT exhibit. Getting the computer set up and running was the easy part — the hard part, which we hadn't thought about until the Disney people clued us in, was identifying all the taboo words, and especially all the creative re-spellings of taboo words, and replacing their pronunciations with a cough sound.

For some background on earlier amusing failures of this type, see "C*m sancto spiritu", 8/7/2006, and "Taboo toponymy", 1/24/2009.

