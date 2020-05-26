« previous post |

Twitter thread on small waterway names:

My husband wants to know what you all call this & where you live: pic.twitter.com/C9XAoXvAfI — square peg mama (@squarepegmommy) May 23, 2020

Behind my house in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania runs Little Crum Creek. Several hundred feet downstream it is joined by its East Branch. Four miles to the south, Little Crum Creek runs into Crum ("crooked", from Dutch) Creek. After another mile or so southward, Crum Creek flows into the mighty Delaware River. All the rivers of the world depend upon a myriad of small streams to form them. Some of the happiest days of my life have been spent running and walking through Crum Woods, though which Crum Creek flows, just to the west of Swarthmore College.

It seems that there have always been creeks (or "cricks") near where I lived at various stages of my life, but they were designated by different names: kill, rill, brook, stream, rivulet, run, runnel, fork…. In the Twitter thread cited above, one commenter mentioned the word "holler" for a creek in Gainesville, Georgia, and square peg mama, who initiated the thread, asked "What the heck is a holler!!!?? Like when you holler up the stairs?" My guess is that it derives from "hollow", a small valley though which a stream flows.

Two summers ago, our family gathered in the south central portion of Ohio to celebrate brother Dave's 80th birthday. As we stayed in the area of Tar Hollow State Park, we encountered some interesting names for streams and brooks. I liked the name of Paint Creek that we walked along for about twenty miles. I was particularly attracted to small, fast moving streams referred to as "runs", e.g., Pike Run, East Fork Pike Run.

If we start to look at Native American names, then we find some very interesting terms, such as Ottauquechee ("swift mountain stream").



My brother lives in Walla Walla (Washington). For me, the name of the town has always had a droll ring to it (the Three Stooges mentioned Walla Walla humorously). Here's one story of how it got its name:

Walla Walla is a First Nations name meaning "many waters." In 1805, when Lewis and Clark traveled by the mouth of a small river flowing into the Columbia River, they met a group of Native Americans who told them their name for the small river was "Wallah Wallah." So Lewis and Clark called the Indian tribe by the same name as the river.

But to pursue that theme, I'd have to write a separate post.

Meanwhile,

As Jay Elston wrote in reply to the question "What's the difference between these names of moving water?", Generally, the difference is size: you can step over a brook, jump over a creek, wade across a stream, and swim across a river. But the distinction between them (especially creek and stream) is somewhat hazy, and depends on who named them and when they were named. A run (such as Bull Run in Virginia) is a "small stream".

