Chatbot comedy
Unfortunately, most customer service chatbots are not nearly this good:
Customer Service Calls pic.twitter.com/CbU67Hpfts
— Jeff Wright (@JeffRightNoww) May 19, 2020
May 20, 2020 @ 12:31 pm · Filed by Mark Liberman under Artificial intelligence, Computational linguistics
mg said,
May 20, 2020 @ 12:37 pm
For anyone else having trouble getting this to play from the blog, the direct link is https://twitter.com/JeffRightNoww/status/1262549069181915136