Ewan Spence, "Apple Leak Reveals Radical New MacBook Pro", Forbes 5/4/2020:

Apple may finally be getting round to updating the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel's tenth generation processors. The good news is that the MacOS powered laptop going to get a bucketload of extra power.[…]

This laptop is loaded to bear in terms of memory and storage as well. The current 13-inch MacBook Pro can be upgraded to 16 GB of RAM and 2 TB of storage, so we're looking at a doubling of the core specs.

The need for heavy weaponry in bear hunting is no longer part of most English-speakers' life experience, and so some sort of allusion to bearing heavy loads seems to be the most accessible interpretation of the idiom — although that requires changing for to to, and assuming an unexpressed object.

I noted an earlier example a couple of years ago ("'Loaded to bear?'", 6/6/2018. The re-interpreted idiom is reasonably common, e.g.:

[link] it takes two to tango and the Falcons aren't exactly loaded to bear with draft capital

[link] Neo Tilted will eat you alive if you aren't loaded to bear

[link] the growing intensity of horizontal well programs demands that the next wave of fracturing technology come loaded to bear with sensors and real-time data streaming capabilities.

[link] There is some brief action towards the end in the form of She-Hulk and Hellcat smashing up the anti-mutant "protestors" who came loaded to bear

There's a discussion of the idiom from 2007 in the WordReference forums, where someone from France asks the logical question, "What do 'loaded for bear' mean here? Does it mean something like fully loaded?"

