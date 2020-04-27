« previous post |

In these days of virtual networked life, with plans to automate contact tracing by coordinating registries of everyone's locations and actions over time, a recently-introduced technical term has gained greater relevance. The source is Omer Tene and Jules Polonetsky, "A Theory of Creepy: Technology, Privacy, and Shifting Social Norms", Yale Journal of Law and Technology 2014:

The rapid evolution of digital technologies has hurled dense social and ethical dilemmas that we have hardly begun to map or understand to the forefront of public and legal discourse. In the near past, community norms

helped guide a clear sense of ethical boundaries with respect to privacy. We all knew, for example, that one should not peek into the window of a house even if it were left open, nor hire a private detective to investigate a casual date or the social life of a prospective employee.

Yet with technological innovation rapidly driving new models for business and inviting new types of socialization, we often have nothing more than a fleeting intuition as to what is right or wrong. Our intuition may suggest that it is responsible to investigate the driving record of the nanny who drives our child to school, since such tools are now readily available. But is it also acceptable to seek out the records of other parents in our child's car pool, or of a date who picks us up by car?

Alas, intuitions and perceptions of how our social values should align with our technological capabilities are highly subjective. And, as new technologies strain our social norms, a shared understanding of that alignment is even more difficult to capture. The word "creepy" has become something of a term of art in privacy policy to denote situations where the two do not line up.

Reading that essay led me to wonder about the history of the word creepy, so I checked the OED. I expected to learn that the figurative meaning came from the negative associations of creepy/crawly bugs and worms and such. And probably that's been involved along the way, and still is — it's certainly what the word makes me think of. But the OED's entry, not updated since 1893, suggests a different semantic evolution:

1. Characterized by creeping or moving slowly.

1794 R. J. Sulivan View of Nature II. 95 It is a creepy fluid.

1860 All Year Round 31 Mar. 538 She is rarely still, though I am bound to say she is creepy gentleness itself.

1889 J. Abercromby Trip E. Caucasus 180 An artistically embroidered coverlet tenanted..by countless swarms of creepy insects.

2.a. Having a creeping of the flesh, or chill shuddering feeling, caused by horror or repugnance.

1831 Cat's Tail 30 I feel somehow quite creepy at the thought of what's coming.

1863 Ld. Lytton Ring of Amasis II. 38 There comes over him, all at once, a sort of cold, creepy shudder.

1882 Macmillan's Mag. 444 To confess that he has felt 'creepy' on account of certain inexplicable sounds.

2.b. transferred. Tending to produce such sensations.

1883 'G. Lloyd' Ebb & Flow II. xxxiii. 236 The whole place seemed lonely, and, as Mildred whispered to Pauline, 'creepy'.

1892 Spectator 2 Apr. 470/1 A really effective romance of the creepy order.

