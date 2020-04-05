« previous post |

A month ago ("Real people in virtual worlds: a viral update?", 3/5/2020), I noted that

[T]he popular virtual-meeting applications don't yet have a way for a group to hold their discussion in a shared virtual space, as in current video games or applications like vrchat.

And when participants' avatars (realistic or otherwise) can sit or move in a shared space, with appropriate directional audio and so on, we'll be able to have virtual seminars, virtual workshops, virtual corridor conversations — and most important, virtual dinner parties!

One positive outcome of the growing panic over COVID-19 will be to hasten the deployment of these technologies.

So today I learned that some University off Pennsylvania students are creating a virtual Penn campus, with the idea of holding (a version of) events there like Hey Day and the Penn Relays — "UPenn students recreated their campus on 'Minecraft' in painstaking detail while stuck at home — take a look", Business Insider 4/5/2020.

The article has many screenshots — here's one of the exterior of the Fisher Library, as built in Minecraft by Michael Willhoit:



And the inside:



The project was started by Andrew Guo and Damian Owerko, and the article says that there are about eight students working on the construction now.

This is an old technology, but it's being put to a new use — and there are more modern world-creation systems that are probably being used in a similar way.

