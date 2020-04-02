« previous post |

From John Lawler:

My (non-linguist) partner heard someone say "I'm surprised at the lack of unpreparedness" on the radio this morning, and when we googled it to find out who was misnegating, we found the phrase everywhere, and not just recently, either.

John suggests a Google search . . .

There are published examples in Google Books, e.g.

[source] An almost total lack of unpreparedness and the expansion of our Army to thirty times its size before the war caused a tremendous disturbance in the business life of the country, as well as in its social life.

[source] Bemoaning what they saw as the total "lack of unpreparedness" in Iraq for self- administration and fearing the creation of a government in Iraq led by Arabic- speaking Sunnis, the petitioners requested that they be "taken under the shield of the British Government …"

[source] The "undisputed facts on Morro's lack of unpreparedness" included a dispute as to whether Morro had a legitimate excuse for not being able to identify a particular culprit where two arrests had been made separately but contemporaneously …

And a check of news sources turns up examples there as well, e.g.

[source] Group members had tough questions about testing. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor addressed her concerns afterwards.

"Our testing is woefully inadequate. I've been in law enforcement for 31 years and I've never seen this lack of unpreparedness on the federal level so my recommendation to everyone is to conduct yourself as if you have this virus.

[source] Then there's Ecovec, a Brazilian startup which uses GPS-enabled traps to monitor vectors, predict epidemic outbreaks, and inform the government. Their inspiration was Brazil's lack of unpreparedness to deal with a health crisis like the Zika virus. These companies have secured a hold over their markets based on an understanding of local issues combined with execution driven by deep tech.

[source] On Friday, the city of Gurugram woke up to water-logged streets and roads. Clearly, the change in name from Gurgaon hasn't changed the woeful lack of unpreparedness in the city and its surroundings.

