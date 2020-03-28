« previous post |

Peter Beinart, "Trump's Break With China Has Deadly Consequences", The Atlantic 3/28/2020:

Now that COVID-19 is sweeping across the United States, cooperation between Washington and Beijing remains essential. "It's hard to understate the importance of the U.S.-China relationship in getting through this," Tom Inglesby, the director of the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told me.

Noah Dietterich, who sent in the example, wrote:

Surely if is something is "essential" then its importance is easy to understate, and hard to overstate. But I did have to read it several times to be certain.

As we've often observed ("No post too obscure to escape notice"), we humans have a hard time evaluating the combination of hypotheticals and scalar predicates.

If you want to dive further into this psycholinguistic muddle, you might start with "The estimation game", 4/3/2014.

