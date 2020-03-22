« previous post |

On this morning's State of the Nation program, Jake Tapper asked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez this question:

Negotiations are- are ongoing

on an economic stimulus package

chief White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow could be

as high as two trillion dollars. Y- you suggested

that's still not enough.

If you were writing this bill

how much would you spend

and where would the money go?

and she began her reply this way:

Well I think uh first and foremost

((It-)) There is almost no number too small.

I don't think a lot of people out there really understand

the systemic shock that is being experienced in the economy right now.

You can listen to the exchange here:

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggests suspending debt and other payments to free up emergency relief funds: "If we're able to get money into households and stop the bleeding with pauses on money going out of households then we can get working families through this thing" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/GsFdY2yzlZ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 22, 2020

As documented in our list of misnegation posts "No post too obscure to escape notice", we humans often get get turned upside down by the combination of negation and scalar predicates in modal or hypothetical statements. A few examples:

"Too complex to avoid judgment?" 2/21/2004

"No detail too small" 11/27/2009

"No wug is too dax to be zonged" 11/28/2009

"No head injury", 3/10/2016

"(Not) not too crazy", 6/13/2017

[h/t Paul Kay]

Permalink