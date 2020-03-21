Learning a new word: "munted"

March 21, 2020 @ 6:19 am · Filed by under Words words words

« previous post |

In the category of positive coronavirus effects, there's a new word I recently learned: munted. The OED gives two glosses:

1. New Zealand and (less commonly) Australian. Ruined, spoiled; damaged; (of a person) extremely tired, exhausted.

2. British, Australian, and New Zealand. Intoxicated by alcohol or drugs.

The Macquarie Dictionary of Australian English has

adjective Colloquial 1. (of a thing) broken beyond repair: this bike is munted.

2. (of a person) not performing or functioning well, as a result of exhaustion, intoxication, etc.

So how did the new coronavirus teach me this new word? A 3/13/2020 "Honest Government Ad" from @thejuicemedia in Australia has circulated widely on twitter:

And (excerpting and concatenating the relevant passages), the message includes this sequence:

Since I didn't know the word munted — though I could guess its meaning roughly from context — I looked it up. And now you know too!

I wonder, will 2.8 million views on Twitter and 4.3 million views on YouTube be enough to get munted into world-wide use?

 

March 21, 2020 @ 6:19 am · Filed by under Words words words


2 Comments »

  1. Philip Taylor said,

    March 21, 2020 @ 6:32 am

    Loved it (despite the coarse language) but why did I get the distinct feeling that the female on screen was not the one actually speaking the words ?

    [(myl) I thought the coarse language, contrasting with the formal style, was the best part.]

  2. Andrew Taylor said,

    March 21, 2020 @ 7:00 am

    If don't know if it's related, but "munter" is reasonably common in UK usage as an a rather offensive word for "an unattractive person, esp. a woman" (Chambers Dictionary, which doesn't give "munted", though I think I've heard it in the sense of "drunk").

RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI

Leave a Comment