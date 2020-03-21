« previous post |

In the category of positive coronavirus effects, there's a new word I recently learned: munted. The OED gives two glosses:

1. New Zealand and (less commonly) Australian. Ruined, spoiled; damaged; (of a person) extremely tired, exhausted.

2. British, Australian, and New Zealand. Intoxicated by alcohol or drugs.

The Macquarie Dictionary of Australian English has

adjective Colloquial 1. (of a thing) broken beyond repair: this bike is munted.

2. (of a person) not performing or functioning well, as a result of exhaustion, intoxication, etc.

So how did the new coronavirus teach me this new word? A 3/13/2020 "Honest Government Ad" from @thejuicemedia in Australia has circulated widely on twitter:

The Government has made an ad about the Coronavirus and its surprisingly honest and informative 🌍🦠 👉 Spread the message not the virus: #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/gHB0k0qkFN — theJuice (@thejuicemedia) March 14, 2020

And (excerpting and concatenating the relevant passages), the message includes this sequence:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Since I didn't know the word munted — though I could guess its meaning roughly from context — I looked it up. And now you know too!

I wonder, will 2.8 million views on Twitter and 4.3 million views on YouTube be enough to get munted into world-wide use?

