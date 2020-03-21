Learning a new word: "munted"
« previous post |
In the category of positive coronavirus effects, there's a new word I recently learned: munted. The OED gives two glosses:
1. New Zealand and (less commonly) Australian. Ruined, spoiled; damaged; (of a person) extremely tired, exhausted.
2. British, Australian, and New Zealand. Intoxicated by alcohol or drugs.
The Macquarie Dictionary of Australian English has
adjective Colloquial 1. (of a thing) broken beyond repair: this bike is munted.
2. (of a person) not performing or functioning well, as a result of exhaustion, intoxication, etc.
So how did the new coronavirus teach me this new word? A 3/13/2020 "Honest Government Ad" from @thejuicemedia in Australia has circulated widely on twitter:
The Government has made an ad about the Coronavirus and its surprisingly honest and informative 🌍🦠
👉 Spread the message not the virus: #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/gHB0k0qkFN
— theJuice (@thejuicemedia) March 14, 2020
And (excerpting and concatenating the relevant passages), the message includes this sequence:
Since I didn't know the word munted — though I could guess its meaning roughly from context — I looked it up. And now you know too!
I wonder, will 2.8 million views on Twitter and 4.3 million views on YouTube be enough to get munted into world-wide use?
Philip Taylor said,
March 21, 2020 @ 6:32 am
Loved it (despite the coarse language) but why did I get the distinct feeling that the female on screen was not the one actually speaking the words ?
[(myl) I thought the coarse language, contrasting with the formal style, was the best part.]
Andrew Taylor said,
March 21, 2020 @ 7:00 am
If don't know if it's related, but "munter" is reasonably common in UK usage as an a rather offensive word for "an unattractive person, esp. a woman" (Chambers Dictionary, which doesn't give "munted", though I think I've heard it in the sense of "drunk").