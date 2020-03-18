« previous post |

One of the recent events cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic was the ceremony awarding the Talcott Parsons Prize to Bill Labov:

The American Academy of Arts & Sciences is awarding linguist William Labov the Talcott Parsons Prize for distinguished and original contributions to the social sciences. […]

Labov is regarded as the founder of variationist sociolinguistics, which is a discipline dedicated to understanding and researching language in relation to social factors that include region, race, class, and gender. The impact of Labov's work is far-reaching and extends through the practice of language science around the world, hundreds of significant publications, and the countless students and scholars he mentored. His influence has been felt in education, sociology, computational and cognitive science, and law.

But you can read his prepared remarks, which start this way, here:

I had worked for ten years as an industrial chemist, and I brought with me the habits of numerical recording, testing and experimentation. I left behind a career of accumulation of trade secrets and entered into the pursuit of the universal properties of human language at Columbia University. There I found a very different mode of gathering data; for most linguists at that time it was by asking "Can you (or I) say this?"

It occurred to me that the field could profit by the adoption of the new invention, the tape recorder, which preserved what people actually did say. I also found that it was good that I brought my numerical habits with me, because there was considerable variation in the way that people said the same words or sentences.

