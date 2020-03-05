« previous post | next post »

According to Know Your Meme,

That Wasn't Very Cash Money of You is a catchphrase associated with a drawing of the character Sayaka Miki from Puella Magi Madoka Magica wearing sunglasses. The phrase uses "cash money" to mean "cool." The image was turned into an exploitable in which other characters say the phrase, and the phrase itself has been paired with images of other characters, usually wearing sunglasses.



Among the many exploitations of this exploitable, there are a few unexpected ones:

Recently, I heard the phrase used — and discussed — by a group of first-year college students. And in the course of the discussion, it emerged that none of the half-dozen participants normally carry or use cash any more, in harmony with the many news and feature stories about the death of cash.

So is cash money used to mean "cool" because it's rare? The consensus in the discussion pointed to the "make it rain" (cash) phrase, by which cash money becomes the source of (a certain sort of) social credit rather than a medium of commercial exchange.

