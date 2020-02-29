Changing times
« previous post |
Changing norms about public display of certain words, as exemplified in the display windows of a local store:
A larger visual context for the last two:
February 29, 2020 @ 5:46 am · Filed by Mark Liberman under Taboo vocabulary
