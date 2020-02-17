« previous post |

The Op Notes for my gallbladder removal, a couple of weeks ago, included this sentence:

A 24-French Blake drain was then placed in the gallbladder fossa with a concern for duct of Luschka leak given the raw surface of the liver at the time of closure.

This led me to wonder who Blake was, and in what sense his drain had 24 Frenches, so I looked into it a bit.

Wikipedia explains that

The French scale or French gauge system is commonly used to measure the size of a catheter. […]

The French size is three times the diameter in millimeters.

It's interesting that they don't just say "8 mm" instead of "24 French" — maybe because "10 French" would be "3.33̄ mm"?

Anyhow, the "French" part really should be "Charrière" — and outside the Anglosphere, it apparently is:

Joseph-Frédéric-Benoît Charrière (March 19, 1803 – April 28, 1876) was a Swiss-born French manufacturer of surgical instruments. […]

He developed and improved a number of instruments, especially hypodermic needles and catheters; the French catheter scale is named after his work. […]

His name is used as a measuring unit for the outer diameter and the general size of urological instruments, endoscopes and catheters for a various purposes (1 Charrière = 1 mm outer circumference ~ 1/3 mm outer diameter). In English-speaking countries, the name "Charrière" was found difficult to pronounce. Thus, the term "French" was rapidly adopted in its stead. This is now generally used as a measuring unit for medical catheters and introducers (1 French = 1/3 mm).

As for Blake, Joseph Meyerson, "A brief history of two common surgical drains", Annals of plastic surgery (2016) explains:

Every surgeon should be familiar with the Jackson-Pratt drain and Blake drain, 2 of the most frequently used closed suction, negative-pressure drainage devices in surgery. […]

The JP drain can be traced back to an article from 1971 by Dr Frederick E. Jackson and Dr Richard A. Pratt, 2 neurosurgeons from the Naval hospital at Camp Pendleton in California. These surgeons were attempting to develop a sterile, closed system drain that could be used in postoperative craniotomy cases, as they termed it in their article, the "brain drain". The original design was a flat, rectangular silicone drain with multiple perforations and internal ridges to provide consistent drainage while preventing collapse when under suction. This design includes a hubbed portion, often opaque that is placed in the body cavity with clear tubing connecting it to the reservoir. The JP drain today continues to be a popular drain of choice for surgeons in all subspecialties. Although many practitioners will ask for the JP and Blake drain by name interchangeably, there are significant differences in the design.

The origin of the BLAKE drain, as it is spelled on the distributors' (Ethicon, Inc) website, has a history that is less obvious and defined. A literature search does not elucidate any useful information on the drain's history, such as that of Drs. Jackson and Pratt, and this information is not stored at Ethicon's research and development department. Although, if one searches the original patent to the Blake drain issued in 1983, it is found that the inventor's name is Larry W. Blake, presumably the origin of the drain's name. In contrast to the JP drain, the Blake drain's design has a cylindrical, silicone catheter with a solid crossed-shaped center and 4 open fluted channels to prevent the plugging of draining perforations. The Blake drain's original design is hubless with an even transition from the perforated to nonperforated portion. Both, the JP and Blake drains, accomplish the task of closed suction negative-pressure drainage. They remain patent under forces that can reach multiple atmospheres and have designs that avoid obstruction of drainage by body tissues.

I haven't been able to find much about Larry Blake, except that in addition to this one, he's responsible for about 37 other patents in medical area, most recently one filed in 2016. Having his eponymous drain in place for a couple weeks has not been fun, since the hole in my abdomen hurts a lot when I move, bend, cough, etc. — but presumably the alternative would be much worse. And fingers crossed, it's coming out tomorrow.

Finishing off the lexicographical analysis of that sentence from my Op Notes, I wondered what the "duct of Luschka" is. According to Thomas Schnelldorfer et al. "What is the duct of Luschka?—A systematic review", Journal of Gastrointestinal Surgery 2012:

The term "ducts of Luschka" should be abandoned and should be replaced by the correct term of "subvesical bile duct". The variability in anatomic location of subvesical bile ducts puts them at risk during hepato-biliary operations. A better understanding of ductal anatomy is elemental in preventing and managing operative injury to the subvesical ducts.

Far be it from me to enforce terminological prescriptivism on the surgeons, who seem to have done the right thing by whatever name.

Permalink