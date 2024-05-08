« previous post |

In a comment on "Inerrancy and prescriptivism", Philip Minden wrote that "'just because… doesn't mean' is chalk drawn slowly down the blackboard", referring to the panel on the right.

The traditional reference is to fingernails on a chalkboard, not chalk on a blackboard — if chalk on a blackboard produced that irritating visceral response, mid-20th-century school days would have been a (greater) source of trauma.

But tangled idioms aside, there's an interesting socio-syntactic point here, namely whether and why it's OK for certain subordinate clauses to serve as subjects, as if they were noun phrases — and whether (and when) that works for clauses introduced by just because.



We can start with "sentential subjects", as in discussed widely in the literature, going back a century or so:

That he is ill is indubitable. [example from Jespersen, Analytic Syntax, 1937]

It's easy to find thousands of examples in elite writing over the centuries — a small sample:

That they inhabit, without exception, a silence as daunting as their near invisibility only intensifies our challenge. [Thomas Pyncheon, Against the Day, 2006]

That we fought together was a good thing. [Winston Churchill, Triumph and Tragedy, 1953]

That we should have risked a second boat load seems more daring than it really was. [Robert Lewis Stevenson, Treasure Island, 1883]

That I penetrated his secret when Dame Durden was blind to it is no wonder … [Charles Dickens, Bleak House, 1853]

That they do not very often want the means, may be gathered from the fact, that in July, 1841, no fewer than nine hundred and seventy-eight of these girls were depositors in the Lowell Savings Bank. [Charles Dickens, American Notes, 1842]

That we can have no conception of any thing, unless there is some impression, sensation or idea, in our minds, which resembles it, is indeed an opinion which hath been very generally received among philosophers … [ Thomas Reid, An Inquiry into the Human Mind, 1764]

There are other common cases of subordinated sentences that function as subjects. This is frequent with clauses introduced by whether:

Whether what you have told me is true or not true doesn't concern me. [Oscar Wilde, The Picture of Dorian Gray, 1890]

Whether this whale belonged to the pod in advance, seemed questionable … [Herman Melville, Moby Dick, 1851]

Whether he was privy to any of the transactions which ended in the revolution, is not known. [Samuel Johnson, Lives of the Poets, 1781]

Whether the corporal's amour terminated precisely in the way my uncle Toby described it, is not material… [Laurence Sterne, Tristram Shandy, 1767]

Whether Partridge repented or not, according to Mr Allworthy's advice, is not so apparent. [Henry Fielding, Tom Jones, 1749]

Whether these laws were then written, or not written, but dictated to the People by Moses (after his forty dayes being with God in the Mount) by word of mouth, is not expressed in the Text … [Thomas Hobbes, Leviathan, 1651]

We should note these examples suggest that when the subject clause is introduced by whether, there's a pragmatic requirement for some kind of negativity in the verb phrase. And we should also note that the choice of subordinating conjunction has big effect on the clause's nouniness potential. The Cambridge Grammar doesn't discuss this with respect to the subject position, as far as I can tell, but does offer this:

Substituting if for whether in the subject clauses produces similar awkwardness or full ungrammaticality in the examples listed above, at least in my judgment, though your chalk-scraping may vary — e.g.

?If what you have told me is true or not true doesn't concern me.

We could go on with other subordinating conjunctions, but let's skip ahead to just because .

Even when the clause introduced by"just because …" is not functioning as a subject, it seems to want a negation or question either in the subordinate clause or in the associated proposition, regardless of the order:

I suppose Tallboy thinks I'm not worth speaking to, just because he's been to public school and I haven't. [Dorothy Sayers, Murder Must Advertise, 1933]

Haven't I got any right to it, just because I can think for myself? [Joseph Conrad, Under Western Eyes, 1911]

Just because anybody's a mere typist it doesn't mean one's a heathen slave. [Dorothy Sayers, Murder Must Advertise, 1933]

Just because we've been away and didn't know about the barbecue and the ball, that's no reason why we shouldn't get plenty of dances tomorrow night. [Margaret Mitchell, Gone with the Wind, 1936]

And when the "Just because …" clause unctions as a sentential subject, it seems that the verb definitely needs to be negated:

Just because you're conceited at being the 'great blockader' doesn't give you the right to insult women. [Margaret Mitchell, Gone with the Wind, 1936]

Just because I am returning to the Queen's realm does not mean I intend to subject my palate to bangers and mash for the rest of my days. [Dan Brown, The Da Vinci Code, 2003]

Just because Webb hadn't denounced him tonight didn't mean Kit was off the hook. [Thomas Pyncheon, Against the Day, 2006]

Just because this is a hospital doesn't mean I'm an invalid. [Kathryn Stockett, The Help, 2009]

Just because you keep saying it doesn’t make it so. [Michael Connelly, The Wrong Side of Goodbye, 2016]

That's a sample of what I can from searching a random couple of hundred texts — searching the 19-billion-word News On the Web corpus yields 26,527 hits like these:

Just because I’m physically not in the office doesn’t mean I don’t know what’s going on.

Just because we didn’t mark a poll as internal doesn’t mean it’s truly independent and unbiased.

Just because your friend lives in a big house and drives a fancy car doesn't mean he's well-off.

Just because media is filled with scam news doesn't mean all of a sudden we have become more corrupt.

Just because i'm out in public doesn't mean I want to be talked to.

There's obviously more to be said about the rhetorical and syntactic structures involved.

But it seems pretty clear that sentences of the like "Just because it makes you sad doesn't mean it's wrong" are grammatical for many speakers and writers of English, Philip Minden's chalk to the contrary.

