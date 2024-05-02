« previous post |

From The Hill on Xitter — Mike Johnson on Marjorie Taylor Greene:

Q: “Marjorie Taylor Greene. No fan of yours.” Mike Johnson: “Bless her heart.” Q: “Is she a serious lawmaker?” Mike Johnson: “I don't think she's proving to be. No. I don't spend a lot of time thinking about her.” pic.twitter.com/YDcFFVhMJm — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) May 1, 2024

Host: Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Johnson: Mmhmm.

Host: No fan of yours.

Johnson: Bless her heart. Bless her heart.

Host: Is she a serious lawmaker?

Johnson: I don't think she's proving to be. No. I don't spend a lot of time thinking about her. I’ve gotta do my job.

For lexicographical background, see "'Bless your heart'", 4/1/2016.

