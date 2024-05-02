Mike Johnson blesses MTG
« previous post |
From The Hill on Xitter — Mike Johnson on Marjorie Taylor Greene:
Q: “Marjorie Taylor Greene. No fan of yours.”
Mike Johnson: “Bless her heart.”
Q: “Is she a serious lawmaker?”
Mike Johnson: “I don't think she's proving to be. No. I don't spend a lot of time thinking about her.” pic.twitter.com/YDcFFVhMJm
— Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) May 1, 2024
Host: Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Johnson: Mmhmm.
Host: No fan of yours.
Johnson: Bless her heart. Bless her heart.
Host: Is she a serious lawmaker?
Johnson: I don't think she's proving to be. No. I don't spend a lot of time thinking about her. I’ve gotta do my job.
For lexicographical background, see "'Bless your heart'", 4/1/2016.