« previous post |

One of the students in my class — all from China — hit her elbow on the edge of her desk and grimaced. I asked her, "Did you hit your crazy bone?"

She didn't know what I meant, and none of the other students in the class knew either. I explained what "hit my crazy bone" signifies (see below for a physiological note), and the entire class thought it was funny. Lots of giggling and laughing.

I inquired of the whole class how they would say it in Chinese. A student from Beijing volunteered:

"kē dào májīn 磕到麻筋". Like when I hit my elbow and my face became distorted, my mother would jokingly ask "kē dào májīnr le ba? 磕到麻筋儿了吧?". Anyway, that's the way it's said in our family.

VHM: jīn 筋 literally means "tendon", so májīn 麻筋 would mean "numb tendon", but here it clearly implies "numb nerve".

I asked the student who had originally hit her elbow if that's how she would say it. She, who is from South China, replied that she had never heard of that Beijing expression. The other students — I think they're all from northern parts — averred that they had heard it.

So I said to the student from the south, "Well, how would you say it?" She answered, "We don't have a special expression for it. I would just say 'má 麻' ('numb')."

Physiological note

What Is the Funny Bone?

AASH | American Society for Surgery of the Hand (April 12, 2022), by John M. Erickson,

The funny bone is neither funny nor a bone. The source of pain when someone “hits their funny bone” is actually related to a nerve on the inside of the elbow. This nerve is called the ulnar nerve. The ulnar nerve is one of the three important nerves that control the hand. It supplies feeling to the pinky and ring finger. It also controls many of the fine motor skill muscles in the hand. When the ulnar nerve is not working properly, the pinky and ring finger go numb and tingly, and the hand can become weak and uncoordinated. Pins and needles, electric pain, and hand numbness are all very common. This is what happens when the ulnar nerve, or “funny bone,” is hit too hard at the elbow.

Judging from this and from other evidence on the internet, my Stark County, Ohio "crazy bone" is a minority usage in America.

Incidentally, "funny bone" also has the figurative meaning of "sense of humor", e.g., "tickle someone's funny bone". However, if you really do hit your funny bone, it's not funny at all. It usually hurts like the dickens, and the pain / numbness can last for quite some time, 5-10 minutes or more.

Selected readings

…referring to bumping your funny bone as "enkelstöt" (easy knock) instead of "änkestöt" (widow's knock).

The reasoning behind "enkelstöt" just seems to be that it is an accident that can easily happen, whereas "änkestöt" is a reference to the somewhat morbid expression "änkesorg och armbågsstöt går fort över” (the widow's grief and the pain from elbow knocks pass quickly).

[Thanks to Ruowen Li and all the other students in my Literary Sinitic class]

Permalink