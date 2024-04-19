Get around
« previous post | next post »
One needs to be careful when using a phrasal verb that has a wide range of possible meanings. For example, if you're corresponding with a woman who travels a lot and you comment, wishing to commend her mobility, "You sure do get around a lot", she may be offended and retort, "Are you saying that I'm sexually promiscuous?"
get around
Verb
get around (third-person singular simple present gets around, present participle getting around, simple past got around, past participle (UK) got around or (US) gotten around)
-
- To move to the other side of (something, such as an obstruction) by deviating from a direct course or following a curved path.
- The tide was too high, and we couldn't get around the rocks.
- There's no trail going through. We can't get around to the lake.
- We'll get a good view of the mountains when we get around the bend.
- (figuratively) To avoid or bypass an obstacle.
- Tax consultants look for ways to get around the law.
- To circumvent the obligation and performance of a chore; to get out of.
- How did you get around having to write the executive report?
- My brother always gets around cleaning his room himself.
- To transport oneself from place to place.
- To move to the other side of (something, such as an obstruction) by deviating from a direct course or following a curved path.
Can't be too cautious.
Selected readings
- "Prepositionssss…" (9/2/11)
- "English Verb-Particle Constructions" (7/26/17)
Jerry Packard said,
April 19, 2024 @ 7:21 am
‘Round round, get around, I get around.’
So it also means something like ‘to have a lot of social contacts.’
rpsms said,
April 19, 2024 @ 9:54 am
"How's tricks?" is potentially a problem as well. I think younger people are less familiar with the older more general usage and think it is accusation of prostitution.