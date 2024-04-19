« previous post | next post »

One needs to be careful when using a phrasal verb that has a wide range of possible meanings. For example, if you're corresponding with a woman who travels a lot and you comment, wishing to commend her mobility, "You sure do get around a lot", she may be offended and retort, "Are you saying that I'm sexually promiscuous?"

get around

Verb

get around (third-person singular simple present gets around, present participle getting around, simple past got around, past participle (UK) got around or (US) gotten around)

To move to the other side of (something, such as an obstruction) by deviating from a direct course or following a curved path. The tide was too high, and we couldn't get around the rocks. There's no trail going through. We can't get around to the lake. We'll get a good view of the mountains when we get around the bend. ( figuratively ) avoid or bypass an obstacle. Tax consultants look for ways to get around the law. To circumvent the obligation and performance of a chore; to get out of. How did you get around having to write the executive report? My brother always gets around cleaning his room himself. To transport oneself from place to place.

How's he gonna get around without a car? Granny uses a wheelchair to get around . To visit numerous different places. ( slang ) Wow, she really gets around . see get around Used other than figuratively or idiomatically:,‎



(Wiktionary)

Can't be too cautious.

