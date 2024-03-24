« previous post |

President Joe Biden is known for having overcome a serious stuttering problem as a child — see e.g. "Biden’s Stutter: How a Childhood Battle Shaped His Approach to Life & Politics", or "Joe Biden's history of stuttering sheds light on the condition". It also seems clear that the techniques that he developed to overcome the problem are still present in his speech today, as I discussed in "Calling all linguists", 10/21/2023. My conclusion in that article, agreeing with others more knowledgeable than I am, was that the main effect is selective lenition, probably related to what are called "gentle onset" techniques.

But what's less clear is whether this effect is different in kind from things that happen in (almost?) everyone's speech.



We don't need to listen very long to find apparent examples Biden's speech. For example, in second phrase in a recent campaign event in Las Vegas:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

hello hello hello

Pablo thank you ((for the)) introduction

And in the next phrase, we get

Your browser does not support the audio element.

you know uh

you immigrated to America as a teenager

graduated ((from)) high school ((and)) spent four years ((as)) a union apprentice

Some of the lenited/omitted syllables are in the middle of words — a few seconds later, we get

Your browser does not support the audio element.

…represen((tat))ive Steven Horsford…

Or again:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

…represen((tat))i((ve)) Susie Lee…

Now let's compare the speech patterns of some other public figures, starting with the opening of Rishi Sunak's interview last fall with Elon Musk:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

uh we feel- we feel ver((y)) priv((ileged and)) ver((y)) excited to have you

Zeroing in on the "very privileged and very excited" part:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Early in Musk's response to the first question, we get

Your browser does not support the audio element.

you know ((the)) poin((t)) a((t)) which someone can see

The first two words are roughly [junoð];

Your browser does not support the audio element.

…and the next two are roughly [poɪnəwɪt͡ʃ];

Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more, let's turn to a LLM's interview with Rishi Sunak and Bill Gates. The AI's second question, read by Gates is:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

What's the most important piece of advice

you've ever received and how's it ((influenced))

your career and approach to life?

Gates' pronunciation of "influenced" is not a lenition, but a regular type of speech error. Perhaps under the influence of the following "your", the final /nst/ of "influenced" palatalizes to [nʃ] — "influensh" in eye-dialect…

Your browser does not support the audio element.

But Gates also give us plenty of lenitions → omissions, for example in this phrase:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

I was a little too-

I was very intense on myself and I tried to apply that

t((o)) other people and

…where "to other" comes out as [dʌðɚ]:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Turning back to Elon Musk, here's an answer about advertisers and censorship on X, from Musk's recent interview with Don Lemon. I'll supply an orthographically full transcription, and let you decode the lenitions for yourself:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

if-

if- if- if given a choice

where

and advertiser is saying like you have to censor all this content ((that-))

on the platform irrespective of where the advertising appears

then o- our answer will be like you-

you- you can choose where you want your advertising-

what you want your advertising to appear next to

you can't insist of censorship of the entire platform

if you insist on censorship of the

entirely platform

even where your advertising doesn't appear

uh then uh

obviously we won't- we will not uh

want them as an advertiser

It's not easy — this clip sounds roughly like [ɑvsu], but it's really "obviously" (co-articulated with the /w/ of "we"…):

Your browser does not support the audio element.

For lagniappe, here's his response to the follow-up question:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

well first of all uh

almost all of our advertisers are coming back

platform

so it's a very short list of

advertisers who are not coming back ((to the)) platform

um

and uh

our advertising revenue is rising rapidly

uh and

our subscription revenue is rising rapidly,

and I feel very optimistic about the future of the X platform

Obviously there are many dimensions of variation here, and a lot of work to do if we want an accurate picture whose speech is doing what, when, where, and why.

