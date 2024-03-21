« previous post |

Below is a guest post by Kyle Gorman and Richard Sproat :

Ferrara et al. [1] report on the results of a study of several specimens of kohau rongorongo, the enigmatic, undeciphered texts of Easter Island (also known as Rapa Nui). These texts, inscribed on wood—mostly driftwood that washed ashore on the island—may have numbered in the hundreds during the mid 19th century, when the system is known to have been in use. Roughly two dozen inscribed artifacts survive today. Ferrara et al. claim, on the basis of carbon dating, that one of them was inscribed before European contact in the 18th century, and thus represent “one of the few independent inventions of writing in human history”.

Naturally it is this latter point in particular that has attracted attention in the popular science press. See for example here, here, here and here. So, while the actual results of the paper are quite modest in that they establish the dates of one piece of wood that ended up being carved with glyphs, the authors clearly intend a much more sweeping interpretation of these results. And true to form, the popular science press is happy to help spread a story that, in the words of one of the articles linked above, “could rewrite history as we know it”.

It has long been an open question whether rongorongo was first developed before or after European contact in the 18th century; if the system was developed after contact, then there is a possibility that its invention was a case of stimulus diffusion [2] rather than an independent invention. Ferrara et al. [1] (henceforth, F24) estimate that the wood used for one tablet, known as tablet D, or Échancrée, is from a tree felled around 1500. If the wood (an African species, Podocarpus latifolius) somehow made it to Easter Island in the period between 1500 to before the early 18th centuries, and if it was inscribed with glyphs during that period, then clearly rongorongo was an independent invention. As the authors admit, the dating of the wood merely provides a terminus post quem for this text's creation. Échancrée was not discovered in its archaeological context. We do not know how or when the wood actually reached the island nor when it was inscribed, and F24 provide no specific proposals regarding these matters. Indeed this is one of the weaknesses of the paper: providing a plausible mechanism for how a piece of African wood could have made it to the Eastern Pacific between 1500 and the early 18th century would seem to be of some importance for the authors’ intended thesis. After all, a plausible alternative is that the wood first came to Europe via some established trade route, and only later dropped off a ship near Easter Island once regular exploration of the Pacific began in the 18th century. In that case, we could no longer be sure it did not arrive there after contact.

Still, while one cannot draw many firm conclusions from F24’s results, they are at least consistent with their claim that rongorongo is an instance of a very rare phenomenon in human history: the “pristine” invention of writing by a culture not in contact with any other literate culture.

But is this conjecture warranted? In order to answer that one needs to be much clearer on what this rare event consisted of. Putting Easter Island to one side, writing is known to have been invented in four ancient cultures: Mesopotamia, Egypt, China and Meso-America. It has even been suggested that Egypt may have borrowed the idea (though not the details) of writing from Mesopotamia [3]. Some would add the Indus Valley as a possible fifth site of invention, but thus far nobody has convincingly demonstrated that the cryptically short Indus Valley texts were a true writing system.

But what does “true writing system” mean? Humans have invented hundreds if not thousands of symbol systems that convey some sort of meaning, but what is rare was the discovery that one could use symbols not for their meaning but for their sound. The first step of this process is the so-called rebus principle, whereby one can write “I can see you” as ️, and this principle ultimately led scribes to discover that a word can be decomposed into a sequence of semantically-meaningless units of sound, units that can be used to organize a writing system. This realization—in some sense the discovery of phonology itself—was made in every one of the pristine inventions mentioned above, and it is this discovery that has so rarely occurred in human history. All of these ancient systems were mixed systems in that they had symbols used for their meaning, or to represent individual words, but they also had symbols that were used for their sound(s). Indeed, as DeFrancis [4] argues, there is no way to construct a true writing system without being able to notate phonological information—if by writing one means the ability to notate in graphical form basically anything one might say out loud.

Now there are some who take a more inclusivist view of writing opposed to the exclusivist view that we sketched in the previous paragraph. Powell [5], for example, defines writing as “a system of markings with a conventional reference that communicates information”, a definition that does not even mention the notion “language”. On that definition, writing could include mathematical or musical notation, road signs, or Ikea assembly instructions, and thus there have been hundreds if not thousands of “writing systems” that have been invented, some by non-literate cultures [6]. But if one adopts this broad view of what writing constitutes, then it is not clear that the pristine invention of “writing” was rare at all.

This brings us back to rongorongo and F24's central thesis. To date it has not been demonstrated that rongorongo was a writing system in the exclusivist sense discussed above. Many researchers have attempted to decipher rongorongo as a mixed semantic-phonetic system along the lines of Sumerian, Egyptian, Ancient Chinese, or Mayan. Yet no one has yet succeeded in proposing more than tentative suggestions about possible interpretations of a handful of rongorongo glyphs.

The most recent attempt is by Davletshin [7], who uses evidence from “cross-readings” (cases where different glyphs are inter-substitutable in identical environments, and where one finds multiple instances of these patterns) to suggest that the language underlying the system was “East Polynesian”. Yet the set of proposed readings is very small, and many of them seem equivocal at best. As Davletshin himself notes, rongorongo presents as ideal a situation as a would-be decipherer could hope for. There is a lot of text—several thousand glyphs spread over a few dozen tablets, all of it digitized; we know what language the islanders spoke, and we know a lot about its structure; and, a great deal is known from ethnographic studies about how the texts were used. If the system was a true writing system in the exclusivist sense, why has it been so resistant to decipherment? If on the other hand it was some sort of mnemonic system—like Naxi symbology, Dakota winter counts, Australian message sticks or Lukasa memory boards [6]—then any attempt to decipher it as a semantic-phonetic writing system is bound to fail.

So while F24 might be correct that rongorongo was invented prior to European contact and therefore could not have been inspired by outside influences, nothing in their demonstration supports the notion that its invention falls into the category of rare invention that characterized the known invention of writing in Mesopotamia, Egypt, China, or Meso-America. F24 see rongorongo as a parallel to these inventions, and while they may well believe that rongorongo does indeed fit that bill, the evidence provided does not justify this claim. If and when the system is successfully deciphered as a true writing system, then and only then will that claim be justified.

The authors submitted an earlier version of this piece to Scientific Reports as a reply to the Ferrara et al. paper and, as one might have anticipated, it was rejected. According to the editors:

In the present case, while we appreciate the interest of your comments to the community, we do not feel that they advance or clarify understanding of the paper by Ferrara et al. to the extent required for publication in Scientific Reports. Namely, while we appreciate the discussion of whether rongorongo should conceptually be considered or not a true writing system, this point does not necessarily fall within the scope of the Ferrara et al. study, which focused on the origin and dating of rongorongo.

Which of course is nonsense, since while indeed the paper’s actual demonstrated result was rather narrow in scope, the claimed implications of the study were far reaching and were clearly the main point that the authors wanted to push. But of course we know the real reason the editors do not want to publish a response of this kind: the paper has attracted lots of attention, which in turn translates into eyeballs migrating to the journal’s site. A piece that detracts from the narrative that is pushed in all of this publicity does not serve their needs.

That said, we rather doubt that this kind of laxness would pass muster in the “hard” sciences. Suppose there were some group of organisms X that are of uncertain relation to another lineage Y, but where X was believed in any case to have evolved after Y. Let us assume both of these lineages are long extinct, so that there is no way to use gene sequencing to establish the relationship, and one must do it solely on the basis of morphology. Suppose then someone publishes a paper reporting on a possible case of a much earlier specimen of X and presents the conclusion that “this suggests that the X-Y lineage evolved much earlier than previously believed”. Suppose further that such a submission made it past review with that claim intact—doubtful in the case of biology, but not uncommon in work related to topics such as writing systems. Then if someone wrote a reply pointing out that the relation of X and Y has by no means been established, we hardly think that would result in an editorial response of the form “while we appreciate that the discussion of whether X and Y are related is of general interest, the point of this paper was to establish a dating for X”.

On the other hand, such sloppiness seems to be commonplace in the top science journals when it comes to issues related to language, and especially when it comes to writing systems and symbol systems more generally. The second author has had to deal extensively with this kind of stuff before [8]. But to be fair, many who work on writing systems are also not clear and consistent about what they mean by “writing”, and sometimes seem happy to capitalize on the vagueness surrounding the term.

We want to end with one point that should perhaps go without saying, but is nonetheless important to make clear. Even if rongorongo is finally established as not being a writing system in the exclusivist sense, this would not detract from its significance as a cultural artifact. Clearly rongorongo was a central part of Rapa Nui culture, and understanding how it worked and how it was used by the culture is of importance to understanding one of the most enigmatic human societies in history. The Easter Islanders clearly invented something of great value. We only ask that researchers not muddy the waters by claiming an affinity to other systems, where that affinity has in fact never been demonstrated.

References

[1] Ferrara, S. et al. 2024. The invention of writing on Rapa Nui (Easter Island). New radiocarbon dates on the Rongorongo script. Scientific Reports 14, 2794.

[2] Langdon, R. and Fischer, S. R. 1996. Easter Island's 'deed of cession' of 1770 and the origin of its Rongorongo script. The Journal of the Polynesian Society 105, 109–124.

[3] Daniels, P. 2006. Three models of script transfer. Word 57, 371–378.

[4] DeFrancis, J. 1989. Visible Speech: The Diverse Oneness of Writing Systems. Honolulu: University of Hawaii Press.

[5] Powell, B. 2009. Writing: Theory and History of the Technology of Civilization. Chichester: Wiley-Blackwell.

[6] Sproat, R. 2023. Symbols: An Evolutionary History from the Stone Age to the Future. Cham, Switzerland: Springer Nature.

[7] Davletshin, A, 2022. The script of Rapa Nui (Easter Island) is logosyllabic, the language is East Polynesian: Evidence from cross-readings. The Journal of the Polynesian Society 131, 185–220.

[8] Sproat, R. 2010. Ancient symbols, computational linguistics and the reviewing practices of the general science journals. Computational Linguistics 36, 585-594.

Above is a guest post by Kyle Gorman and Richard Sproat

The extant rongorongo tablets are inventoried and transcribed here.

Permalink