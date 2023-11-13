« previous post | next post »

The Google Books ngram plot for "artificial intelligence" offers a graph of AI's culturomics:

According to the OED, the first use of the term artificial intelligence was in a 13-page grant application by John McCarthy, Marvin Minsky, Nathaniel Rochester, and Claude Shannon, "A proposal for the Dartmouth summer research project on artificial intelligence", written in the summer of 1955:

We propose that a 2 month, 10 man study of artificial intelligence be carried out during the summer of 1956 at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. The study is to proceed on the the basis of the conjecture that every aspect of learning or any other feature of intelligence can in principle be so precisely described that a machine can be made to simulate it. An attempt will be made to find how to make machines use language, form abstractions and concepts, solve kinds of problems now reserved for humans, and improve themselves. We think that a significant advance can be made in one or more of these problems if a carefully selected group of scientists work on it together for a summer.

The proposal uses the phrase repeatedly without quotation marks, capitalization, or any other indication of its status as a neologism, suggesting that it was in common conversational usage before that (apparently) first publication, and/or that the authors thought its compositional meaning was obvious.

There's no question that the concept had been under discussion for a decade or so at that point, with analogous ideas to be found hundreds of years earlier. And there are older uses of the phrase "artificial intelligence", in interestingly divergent contexts, also going back hundreds of years.

That 1955 proposal is worth reading — it includes a list of seven "aspects of the artificial intelligence program", and a page or two from each of the four authors giving their individual "Proposal for Research". They ask for $13,500 (though it's not clear to me who the proposed funder was).

Their "conjecture" — that the solution will be for "every aspect of learning or any other feature of intelligence can be so precisely described that a machine can be made to simulate it" — is characteristic of the era of "classical AI", which Ken Church and I called "AI as applied logic". Still, the document contains seeds of the other approaches (AI as applied statistics, AI as applied neural nets), which again is consistent with our view that all of these ideas have been in play together from the start.

There's a clear presentation of the idea in Alan Turing's famous 1950 Mind paper, "Computing Machinery and Intelligence", which begins:

I PROPOSE to consider the question, ‘Can machines think?’ This should begin with definitions of the meaning of the terms ‘machine’ and ‘think’. The definitions might be framed so as to reflect so far as possible the normal use of the words, but this attitude is dangerous. If the meaning of the words ‘machine’ and ‘think’ are to be found by examining how they are commonly used it is difficult to escape the conclusion that the meaning and the answer to the question, ‘Can machines think?’ is to be sought in a statistical survey such as a Gallup poll. But this is absurd. Instead of attempting such a definition I shall replace the question by another, which is closely related to it and is expressed in relatively unambiguous words.

He then proposes the first version of the still-famous Turing Test — though this first version of the "imitation game" involves a two-layer gender identification problem that today's readers are likely to find strange (detecting a machine pretending to be a man pretending to be a women):,

It is played with three people, a man (A), a woman (B), and an interrogator (C) who may be of either sex. The interrogator stays in a room apart from the other two. The object of the game for the interrogator is to determine which of the other two is the man and which is the woman. He knows them by labels X and Y, and at the end of the game he says either ‘X is A and Y is B’ or ‘X is B and Y is A’. […]

In order that tones of voice may not help the interrogator the answers should be written, or better still, typewritten. The ideal arrangement is to have a teleprinter communicating between the two rooms. Alternatively the question and answers can be repeated by an intermediary. The object of the game for the third player (B) is to help the interrogator. The best strategy for her is probably to give truthful answers. She can add such things as ‘I am the woman, don’t listen to him!’ to her answers, but it will avail nothing as the man can make similar remarks.

We now ask the question, ‘What will happen when a machine takes the part of A in this game?’ Will the interrogator decide wrongly as often when the game is played like this as he does when the game is played between a man and a woman? These questions replace our original, ‘Can machines think?’

Wikipedia's Turing Test article notes that Turing "had been running the notion of machine intelligence since at least 1941". The article also cites philosophical precursors in Descartes (1637), Diderot (1746), and Ayer (1936), and fictional precursors from Pygmalion to Pinocchio, though it fails to mention von Kempelen's Mechanical Turk or Leibniz's lingua generalis.

Meanwhile, there's an earlier history of the phrase "artificial intelligence", which takes us on a tour of several different senses of the words artificial and intelligence.

Following Wittgenstein's dictum that Etymology is Destiny, artificial can be traced to Latin artificiālis via artificium ("skill") from ars ("skill") and facere ("to make"); and intelligence, skipping a few steps, can be traced to Latin intellego from inter ("between") + legō ("choose"). I've selected a few examples from this tour below — they don't tell us anything much post-1955 AI, they just illustrate how the meaning of words and phrases change. (And it might be interesting to see what various LLMs make of them.)

We can find the phrase "artificial intelligence" in the 1792 publication of The Philosophical and Mathematical Commentaries on the First Book of Euclid's Elements, to which are Added, a History of the Restoration of Platonic Theology, by the Latter Platonists; and a Translation from the Greek of Proclus's Theological Elements:

This citation seems to involve a sense of artificial in the OED's (obsolete) group III, with a gloss like "displaying technical skill; expert, ingenious"; and intelligence in the sense of "the faculty of understanding". So the meaning of the phrase artificial intelligence becomes something like "expert understanding", and the author's point is that a problem that "commands us to accomplish something evident" "is simple, and requires no artificial intelligence", i.e. no expert understanding.

In "Mr. Gladstone's Work in Finance", from The Fortnightly Review in 1869, we find a couple of examples:

I'll leave it to the reader to decide exactly what these uses of artificial and intelligence mean — though it seems clear that we're still in the space where artificial has positive connotations.

On p. 232 of Zhuangzi, Chuang Tzŭ: Mystic, Moralist, and Social Reformer, 1889, things seem different:

Here intelligence again means something like "understanding", but artificial now means something like "tricky" or maybe "unnatural".

In the 1891 third edition of the second volume of Robert Kerr's "History of the Modern Styles of Architecture", we find

And here artificial again means something like "unnatural", and intelligence means something like "(ways of) thinking".

And in William Allen Sturdy's 1907 The Degeneracy of Aristocracy, there are no fewer than 8 uses of the phrase, e.g.

Again, artificial is opposed to Nature, and artificial intelligence is some kind of unnatural trickery.

Permalink