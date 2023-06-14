« previous post |

"Language change (about to be?) in progress" (6/12/2023) linked to media commentary on divergent features of Northeast Philadelphia speech, e.g. "Side effect of the highway collapse: A perfect example of Northeast Philly hoagiemouth", Billy Penn 6/11/2-23. Some of the characterization was extremely evaluative:

Philadelphians have perfected torturing vowels like medieval Europe perfected torturing people. Every syllable is drawn and quartered, chained to the breaking wheel, boiled alive. https://t.co/frLFfwG3NR — Erin "MY BOXES" Ryan (@morninggloria) June 11, 2023

The Billy Penn article was gentler and more descriptive:

You can really hear the accent in the elongated roundness of all the “ooo” words he speaks, the way he drags out the end of others, and how he softens each and every consonant (“phouen,” “tex messagessss,” “schreenshoz”).

But in fact, none of the commentary describes this man's speech in an accurate way.



The whole 41-second audio track from the original tweet is here, if you want to listen to it in a non-Twitter context.

I'll now take it (partly) apart. And the most striking feature, in my opinion, is what the speaker does, not to "each and every consonant", but to (some) instances of /t/, /d/ and /n/ — "coronal" stops. Similar lenition (often unto deletion) of coronal stops is ubiquitous in most varieties of American speech, but this speaker takes (certain cases of) this to an extreme. I'll note a few other things in passing, but most of the description will focus on coronal step lenition.

Here's the start of the recording:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Dude so I was passed out and I woke up

to nothing but text messages, phone calls.

I had no idea what was going on,

man, I got dressed, I came out.

I looked down, and I smelled like a smokey smell.

And I'm like damn, dude, so…

In the first word — vocative "dude" — the final /d/ is weakened and/or merged with the following /s/, to the point that the sequence sounds like "deuce" if taken out of context:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

I'll skip over the the reduction of "and" and the loss of the final /t/ in "text", because those are common to most varieties of American speech, and focus on a few features of the next bit:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

In the sequence "…what was going on, man, I got dressed", the final /n/ of "man" is at most a wave of the tongue in the general direction of the alveolar ridge:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

In the sequence "got dressed I", the /t#d/ sequence of "got dressed" is not very different from what it would have been if there were no /t/ — try hearing it as "Ga dressed". And the the final /t/ of "dressed" is lenited unto extinction:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The sequence "I smelled like" might as well have been "I smell like", though the context makes it clear that the speaker had a past tense form in mind:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Moving on:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Well

no, so I got all those text messages,

screen shots, I'm like

The first word, "well", exhibits the expected vocalization of /l/ (and rounding of the preceding vowel):

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Strikingly, the final /t/ of "got" in "got all" is again at best a t-ward wave of the tongue:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Zeroing in on "got all":

Your browser does not support the audio element.

And usual for Americans, "text" is pronounced as "tex", with the post-s /t/ lenited to oblivion:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Moving on, we can hear that "everybody" is reduced to two phonetic syllables:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Everybody's like

yeah, where's this at?

Zeroing in on "everybody" (≈ [ˈɛɹˌbʊɪ]):

﻿ ﻿Your browser does not support the audio element.

And in what follows, the last two syllables of "nobody" are similarly merged:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

like nobody get-

how do I get the right like

location

so I was like

Your browser does not support the audio element.

In the next phrase, we get (I think) an interesting performance of "brother" — reminiscent of (what probably gave rise to the spelling) "Brer Rabbit":

Your browser does not support the audio element.

((I)) look out my window,

((I)) see a bunch of cops, I'm like

((brother)) that's right by my apartment.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Finally, there's this:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

oh, dude, I was passed out when that happened

Again, the final /d/ in "dude" is elided, and the vowel is completely fronted (and mostly unrounded):

Your browser does not support the audio element.

And the final /t/ of "that" is also missing:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

