« previous post |



In the title of yesterday's post about the Apple ad where a giant industrial press compresses all human creativity into an iPad Pro, I started with the weak pun "Tim Cook crushes it" — which led me to think about idioms where violent destruction conveys high praise, and to wonder about other cases of this metaphor, and the analogies across languages and cultures.

Wiktionary gives sense 4 of crush the gloss "To do impressively well at (sports events; performances; interviews; etc.)", with the example

They had a gig recently at Madison Square—totally crushed it!

The semi-dummy object it is an (apparently?) obligatory complication. In answering "How did your show go?", "We totally crushed" doesn't work (at least for me) as a substitute for "We totally crushed it".

And experiencers as objects don't work at all — "The show crushed me" does not mean that I found it impressively good.

Crushing as a modifier is similarly negative — both for Wiktionary and for me. "The interview was crushing" means that the experience was devastatingly disheartening, not that it was an impressive success.

As for the history, the OED's entry for crush entirely lacks the "do impressively well" sense, suggesting that it's both American and relatively recent.

On the other hand, the OED gives smashing the gloss "Very good; greatly pleasing; excellent; sensational", with citations going back to this one in 1911:

When you get dressed up a bit, you'll do a smashing business.

This sense of smashing strikes me as British rather than American. Wiktionary says

As a synonym for wonderful, the term first appeared in early 20th-century USA, and possibly derives from the sense of smash used in smash hit and similar terms.

…but modifies the gloss in a way that matches my intuition:

(originally US, now British and Ireland) Wonderful, very good or impressive.

In any case, verbal smash doesn't seem to work like crush — "We totally smashed it" might convey the idea that our show went impressively well, but it seem unidiomatic at best.

The verb kill is somewhat like crush, and also somewhat different, as the Wiktionary entry documents. There's the sense "To amaze, exceed, stun or otherwise incapacitate", which is fine with experiencers as objects — Wiktionary gives the examples

That night, she was dressed to kill.

That joke always kills me.

And there's also the sense "To succeed with an audience, especially in comedy", which works both with and without an it object:

When comics fail, they "die"; when they succeed, they "kill."

You really killed it at the Comedy Store last night.

Furthermore, killer as a modifier get the sense "Excellent, very good, cool" — but there's no similar development for the agentive forms crusher and smasher, as far as I can tell.

And verbal slay has developed similarly to kill, though I haven't encountered any references to "slayer apps" or "slayer bands".

Meanwhile, there are many other English destruction words that don't seem to have gone very far down this road at all: destroy, liquidate, pulverize, shatter, ravage, …

What about other languages?

Permalink