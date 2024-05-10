Violent destruction as excellence
In the title of yesterday's post about the Apple ad where a giant industrial press compresses all human creativity into an iPad Pro, I started with the weak pun "Tim Cook crushes it" — which led me to think about idioms where violent destruction conveys high praise, and to wonder about other cases of this metaphor, and the analogies across languages and cultures.
Wiktionary gives sense 4 of crush the gloss "To do impressively well at (sports events; performances; interviews; etc.)", with the example
They had a gig recently at Madison Square—totally crushed it!
The semi-dummy object it is an (apparently?) obligatory complication. In answering "How did your show go?", "We totally crushed" doesn't work (at least for me) as a substitute for "We totally crushed it".
And experiencers as objects don't work at all — "The show crushed me" does not mean that I found it impressively good.
Crushing as a modifier is similarly negative — both for Wiktionary and for me. "The interview was crushing" means that the experience was devastatingly disheartening, not that it was an impressive success.
As for the history, the OED's entry for crush entirely lacks the "do impressively well" sense, suggesting that it's both American and relatively recent.
On the other hand, the OED gives smashing the gloss "Very good; greatly pleasing; excellent; sensational", with citations going back to this one in 1911:
When you get dressed up a bit, you'll do a smashing business.
This sense of smashing strikes me as British rather than American. Wiktionary says
As a synonym for wonderful, the term first appeared in early 20th-century USA, and possibly derives from the sense of smash used in smash hit and similar terms.
…but modifies the gloss in a way that matches my intuition:
(originally US, now British and Ireland) Wonderful, very good or impressive.
In any case, verbal smash doesn't seem to work like crush — "We totally smashed it" might convey the idea that our show went impressively well, but it seem unidiomatic at best.
The verb kill is somewhat like crush, and also somewhat different, as the Wiktionary entry documents. There's the sense "To amaze, exceed, stun or otherwise incapacitate", which is fine with experiencers as objects — Wiktionary gives the examples
That night, she was dressed to kill.
That joke always kills me.
And there's also the sense "To succeed with an audience, especially in comedy", which works both with and without an it object:
When comics fail, they "die"; when they succeed, they "kill."
You really killed it at the Comedy Store last night.
Furthermore, killer as a modifier get the sense "Excellent, very good, cool" — but there's no similar development for the agentive forms crusher and smasher, as far as I can tell.
And verbal slay has developed similarly to kill, though I haven't encountered any references to "slayer apps" or "slayer bands".
Meanwhile, there are many other English destruction words that don't seem to have gone very far down this road at all: destroy, liquidate, pulverize, shatter, ravage, …
What about other languages?
Cervantes said,
May 10, 2024 @ 8:33 am
In Spanish, at least the regional usages I know, "matarse," to kill yourself, can mean have intense enjoyment.
I think you can say "slays it" for "kills it" in the same positive sense, also "that joke slays me" works for me.
Smashing is more British (I almost can't hear it without the accent) but in the U.S. of course bad means formidable, originally African American slang. Also, from Boston (originally Dorchester I think) wicked, an intensifier, but can also be used similarly to bad.
Tim Leonard said,
May 10, 2024 @ 8:46 am
Such usage may originate in the context of sport or war and spread from there.
Roscoe said,
May 10, 2024 @ 9:35 am
Does this count as a “slayer band”?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slayer
Mike Grubb said,
May 10, 2024 @ 10:12 am
FWIW: I had always understood (read: assumed) that in sports, the crushing metaphor originated with baseball, in which a batter hitting an over-the-fence home run is said to have "crushed it," hitting the ball so hard it not only left the field but was misshapen from the impact. It subsequently spread from the use in baseball to other examples of excellent performance. Since this is a study with an n value of 1, it is of little objective value.
On a tangential but possibly related note: In grad school, I wrote a paper involving a phenomenological analysis of English synonyms for "beautiful," and two of the more prevalent metaphors at work were the experience of violence–striking, stunning, ravishing, captivating, etc.–and being the target of magic–enchanting, charming, bewitching, etc. Underlying both was the perception of loss of control by the beholder. If being on the receiving end of violence represents the loss of control, perhaps violent metaphors of success are about asserting control, whether over an opponent or a situation.
Scott Underwood said,
May 10, 2024 @ 10:12 am
"Smash" also has recently (early 2000s) gained a meaning of casual sex. In the final episode of She-Hulk, the title character is speaking to the camera (as she often does): "That's what Hulks do, we smash things. Bruce smashes buildings, I smash fourth walls and bad endings — and sometimes Matt Murdock."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8gmCVbeQ04