The video featured in Tim Cook's latest Xeet:

Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create. pic.twitter.com/6PeGXNoKgG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 7, 2024

The comments on X are (almost?) 100% negative, and likewise elsewhere…

Several commenters made versions of this point:

This is, almost quite literally, the exact opposite of the Apple 1984 ad: pic.twitter.com/KTGCoDZwAL — Jack Caporuscio (@Caporuscio_Jack) May 8, 2024

I wonder whether Cook (and/or Apple) will delete the ad and apologize for it?

