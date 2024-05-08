« previous post |

Today's SMBC:

The mouseover title: "Disappointed with myself that I haven't don't a creationism joke in years. Six years is like 0.1 percent of the past."

The aftercomic:



As I wrote last year, "I've wondered for a long time why Biblical inerrantists have a big problem with biological evolution, which contradicts Chapter 1 of Genesis, but not so much with historical linguistics, which contradicts Chapter 11."

In fact, LLOG has been explicit about this puzzle for a couple of decades — see below — but I don't recall that we made the connection between biblical inerrancy and linguistic prescriptivism…

"Linguists boycott Kansas intelligent design hearings", 5/5/2005

"Chomsky testifies in Kansas", 5/6/2005

"Wrathful Dispersion Theory", 12/2/2005

"Creationist linguistics", 7/1/2007

"The science and theology of global language change", 12/30/2007

"Mailbag: The comparative theology of linguistic diversity", 12/31/2007

"The origin of speeches: Wrathful dispersion for real?", 12/31/2007

"Scientific Babelism", 4/1/2013

"Edenics", 11/1/2013

"We should not have brought a linguist", 2/5/2021

"Linguists' Babel myth?", 9/8/2022

"The Origin of Speeches? or just the collapse of Uruk?", 6/23/2023

Permalink