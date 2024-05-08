Inerrancy and prescriptivism
« previous post |
Today's SMBC:
The mouseover title: "Disappointed with myself that I haven't don't a creationism joke in years. Six years is like 0.1 percent of the past."
The aftercomic:
As I wrote last year, "I've wondered for a long time why Biblical inerrantists have a big problem with biological evolution, which contradicts Chapter 1 of Genesis, but not so much with historical linguistics, which contradicts Chapter 11."
In fact, LLOG has been explicit about this puzzle for a couple of decades — see below — but I don't recall that we made the connection between biblical inerrancy and linguistic prescriptivism…
Phillip Minden said,
May 8, 2024 @ 5:52 am
Thing is, at least passively, I can accept all of these "sins".
But "just because… doesn't mean" is chalk drawn slowly down the blackboard.