BREAKING: University of Florida students chose to breakdown their encampment after being handed this of Allowable Activities and Prohibitive Items and Activities.



Look at those Consequences for Non-Compliance 👀



University of Florida's chapter of Young Democratic Socialists of… pic.twitter.com/l4jYjrSVcr — Stu (@thestustustudio) April 26, 2024

I still feel uncomfortable with all three usages of "trespass" in the final section of the tweet.

