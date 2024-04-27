Thou shalt be trespassed, as it were
BREAKING: University of Florida students chose to breakdown their encampment after being handed this of Allowable Activities and Prohibitive Items and Activities.— Stu (@thestustustudio) April 26, 2024
Look at those Consequences for Non-Compliance 👀
University of Florida's chapter of Young Democratic Socialists of… pic.twitter.com/l4jYjrSVcr
I still feel uncomfortable with all three usages of "trespass" in the final section of the tweet.
Jim Breen said,
April 27, 2024 @ 6:36 am
I don't like "breakdown" as a verb.