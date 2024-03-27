« previous post |

From Francis Mercury van Helmont, Alphabeti verè naturalis Hebraici brevissima delineatio : quae simul methodum suppeditat, juxta quam qui surdi nati sunt sic informari possunt, ut non alios saltem loquentes intelligant, sed & ipsi ad sermonis usum perveniant, 1667:





That image is scanned from Allison P. Coudert, The Impact of the Kabbalah in the Seventeenth Century: The Life and Thought of Francis Mercury van Helmont, 1999 — an excessively expensive book that's well worth reading. Here's the table of contents:

There are 26 similar illustrations in von Helmont's 1667 work — start here to see more.

For a later echo of van Helmont's "alphabet as visible speech" idea, see (the end of) "Speech rhythm in Visible Speech", 12/18/2013.

Permalink